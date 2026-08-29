Manchester City prioritising late move for Cody Gakpo

Manchester City have turned their attention towards strengthening their attack after making significant changes to Enzo Maresca’s squad during the closing stages of the transfer window.

The departures of Savio and Omar Marmoush have created space in Manchester City’s forward line. Savio has completed a permanent switch to Tottenham for an initial £75 million, while Marmoush has joined Spurs on loan with an obligation to buy.

With their midfield business taking shape, City are now focusing on adding a Premier League-proven attacker. Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has thus emerged as their priority target for the remainder of the window.

Mancheter City pushing for Gakpo deal

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are actively attempting to agree a deal for the Netherlands international as Maresca reshapes his attacking options. Gakpo would provide an immediate solution on the left flank and already has extensive experience of English football following his £37 million move to Liverpool.

The 27-year-old endured some criticism for his performances last season but still finished the campaign with nine goals and six assists from 52 appearances across all competitions. He subsequently impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup, further underlining the qualities that have attracted City.

However, convincing Liverpool to sell represents a considerable obstacle as Gakpo remains an important member of Andoni Iraola’s squad and has four years remaining on his contract, meaning the Reds are under no financial pressure to sanction a departure.

Tottenham provide competition for Gakpo

City could also face competition from Tottenham if Liverpool become willing to negotiate. Spurs have maintained a long-standing interest in Gakpo and have previously shown the most concrete intent to sign him.

Their recent acquisitions of Savio and Marmoush could potentially influence that pursuit, although Gakpo remains a player they have tracked throughout the summer. Manchester City, meanwhile, can offer the Dutchman the possibility of becoming Maresca’s primary option on the left wing following their attacking departures.

The key question is whether Liverpool can be persuaded to strengthen a direct Premier League rival so late in the window. Gakpo makes plenty of sense from Manchester City’s perspective and after losing both Savio and Marmoush, Maresca needs another versatile attacker, and Gakpo would arrive without requiring time to adapt to the Premier League.

Liverpool’s position is the major complication. With Four years remaining on his contract, the Reds have enormous leverage, and selling an important player to City would require a substantial offer. If City truly regard Gakpo as their priority, they may therefore have to pay considerably more than the £37million Liverpool originally invested in him.