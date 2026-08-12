Iliman Ndiaye wants Premier League stay, rejects Al-Hilal offer

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal must look elsewhere for a new wide attacker, as Iliman Ndiaye has rejected them in favour of a Premier League stay.

According to an update from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Iliman Ndiaye has been the subject of interest from Al-Hilal. The Saudi Pro League giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 26-year-old Everton forward.

However, per Sacha Tavolieri, Ndiaye has rejected Al-Hilal’s offer for a summer move. The Belgian journalist has suggested that the Everton attacker’s decision has been “driven by his sporting ambition to continue developing” at the Merseyside club, hoping to secure a “major transfer” in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

Iliman Ndiaye and his time with Everton so far

Iliman Ndiaye has established himself as one of the most dependable attackers in the Premier League since joining Everton from Marseille in a deal worth £15 million in July 2024. While the versatile 26-year-old attacker took some time to make his mark, he has not looked back in the last 12 months.

The Senegalese international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing six goals and three assists in 34 Premier League outings. Meanwhile, Ndiaye’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Al-Hilal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next for Ndiaye?

Al-Hilal’s interest in Iliman Ndiaye has been understandable. The Saudi Pro League giants are eager to sign top-class players after narrowly missing out on the title last season. They have already signed Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, and signing a versatile and productive attacker like Ndiaye could help strengthen their offensive depth and take the next step in their evolution.

The Everton attacker’s ability to reprise any role in the attacking line adds to his appeal, and he could have potentially become an asset for Al-Hilal. However, with the former Marseille forward having no interest in moving to the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal must refocus on other targets.

Premier League clubs have also shown interest in the Senegalese international, and they will now fancy their prospects of securing his services, even if a move does not materialise this summer. Everton will also be pleased by the player’s decision, as they get to keep a key figure at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.