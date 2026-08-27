Manchester City line up £80 million move for Iliman Ndiaye

Everton could be set for a crucial late decision regarding Iliman Ndiaye as Manchester City are now expected to ramp up their interest in the winger.

According to TEAMtalk, Iliman Ndiaye is a serious target for Manchester City in the latter stages of the transfer window. Enzo Maresca’s side are set to contemplate a mega-money offer to test Everton’s resolve on the Senegalese winger, with the Toffees set to be left with a late decision on the winger’s future.

Manchester City are expected to have a busy ending to their transfer window, with Enzo Maresca’s side still seeking multiple new faces for his squad. The arrival of Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille eases their midfield issues and boosts numbers, but the club may still need arrivals, namely in attack following the departures of Savinho and Omar Marmoush.

A winger is thought to be a high-priority need for Maresca, with a few names being linked in recent days, including Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, as per reports. Recently, they did agree a deal for Palmeiras winger Allan Elias, with the Brazilian set to complete the formalities of his move soon and join up with the squad, but it is the interest in Iliman Ndiaye that is attracting massive media attention.

Manchester City eying Iliman Ndiaye move

The report states the Senegalese winger holds an £80 million value in the current market, and should Manchester City come in with such a big offer, there could be conversations taking place. Despite suggestions in the report on TEAMtalk stating Ndiaye has turned down renewal offers, the Toffees are still in a strong position in this window given Ndiaye is contracted until 2029.

Other teams have been interested earlier in the summer, as per reports. It is Manchester City who are expected to ramp up their pursuit of the 26-year-old Everton trickster. Al-Hilal were reportedly keen earlier, but since the player reportedly snubbed them, Everton have been confident of keeping him.

However, a big offer from Manchester City could potentially soften their stance. Meanwhile, City may face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United, with both clubs in the market for versatile attackers. While Liverpool may part ways with Cody Gakpo, Manchester United need more quality on the flanks.

The Grealish option for Manchester City

Everton are keen to bring Jack Grealish back to the club before the transfer deadline, competing with Sunderland and Aston Villa for his signature. Manchester City could use Grealish’s availability as a negotiating chip, offering the experienced attacker to soften Everton’s resistance to a Ndiaye departure.

Such a swap would allow both clubs to reshape their attacks in the late window. A realistic bid from Manchester City could prompt Ndiaye to consider his options, but Everton retain the power to reject any offer and protect their squad depth heading into the autumn.