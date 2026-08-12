Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United hold talks to sign Iliman Ndiaye

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Iliman Ndiaye’s representatives, while Al-Hilal are out of the race.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have held talks with Iliman Ndiaye’s representatives over a potential move for the Everton winger, per Caught Offside.

Al-Hilal are no longer in contention. Everton are demanding £75 million to part ways with the 27-year-old, as Fabrizio Romano confirmed. Ndiaye has reportedly rejected Al-Hilal after lengthy talks with the Saudi Pro League club, clearing the path for the English clubs to pursue the Senegalese forward in the Premier League.

Talks held with Ndiaye’s camp

Arsenal and Manchester United both initiated contact with Ndiaye’s representatives, although it remains unclear whether talks will progress to a formal bid. Both clubs may view Ndiaye as a contingency option rather than a priority target at this stage.

Manchester United are delaying a decision on Marcus Rashford’s future and could keep the forward beyond the summer window. Should Rashford depart, United would require a new winger. United have maintained an interest in Ndiaye, per sources, though some reports have revealed their reluctance to match Everton’s £75 million asking price.

Arsenal are also keen to sign a new left winger after pursuing Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has since signed a new contract with Real Madrid, leaving Arsenal to pursue an alternative winger. Ndiaye is widely viewed as a leading alternative to Vinicius or other targets should the Gunners fail to reach an agreement elsewhere.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Ndiaye

Liverpool are also in contention for Ndiaye, having held discussions with the player’s representatives. However, the Merseyside rivalry presents a significant obstacle to any potential deal.

PSG’s Bradley Barcola remains their key target in the wide areas, per reports, but the Reds have yet to make progress in securing the French star. Arsenal are understood to be plotting to hijack the Barcola deal, which could prove costly for Liverpool, who prefer to reduce the Frenchman’s asking price rather than enter a competitive bidding war.

Ndiaye’s versatility across both wings and established Premier League pedigree make him an attractive alternative should Liverpool fail to land Barcola, given his familiarity with English football and ability to play either flank. Yet Everton’s historical Merseyside antagonism remains the primary obstacle to any deal with their rivals.