Manchester United set to delay decision on Marcus Rashford’s future

Manchester United will delay a decision on Marcus Rashford’s future despite reported interest from Fenerbahce.

Marcus Rashford’s future could dominate the latter stages of Manchester United’s transfer window. According to Football Insider, the club will take its time before deciding on the attacker’s future, with the possibility of keeping him on board also under consideration.

Manchester United had been relatively open to considering offers, provided they did not come from Liverpool or Manchester City, as confirmed by David Ornstein earlier in the summer. Rashford remained eager to stay at Barcelona permanently, although the Catalan giants did not take up the £26 million option in his loan deal.

Despite scoring 14 goals and providing as many assists for the club across all competitions, Barcelona decided to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in an early-window deal. Rashford has reportedly rejected several proposals since, leaving his next destination unresolved.

What next for Marcus Rashford?

Rashford is due to return for pre-season training with Manchester United, and his relatively late arrival is due to his involvement with England at the World Cup. There are expectations of proposals from Premier League clubs or overseas teams before the transfer deadline, with Tottenham previously among those reportedly interested.

At present, Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in Rashford, although the 28-year-old is not keen on moving to Turkiye at this stage of his career. Manchester United are also reportedly open to reintegrating him into the squad.

Rashford’s relationship with Michael Carrick could be crucial if he remains at Manchester United. The pair were teammates for a relatively short period when Rashford began his career at Old Trafford, and Carrick also worked with him when he took over as interim manager a few years ago.

Do Manchester United need Rashford?

Rashford’s versatility could serve Carrick’s tactical needs, but his £325,000-a-week wages is the primary barrier to his reinstatement. Manchester United would prefer to offload this commitment rather than absorb it further. The club would entertain a permanent sale rather than another loan deal, and if they conclude a departure early, there is a possibility that they will sign a replacement.

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At present, Rashford has no clear-cut options that would entice him, which increases the likelihood of him staying at Old Trafford and being reintegrated into Carrick’s first-team plans for the upcoming season. A major decision lies ahead for both the player and Manchester United, though any resolution may not arrive until late in the window.