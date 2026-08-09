Fenerbahce working on deal to sign Marcus Rashford

Fenerbahce will look to sign 28-year-old out-of-favour English attacker Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Fenerbahce’s move for Marcus Rashford will be a response to Mohamed Salah’s move to Trabzonspor in the ongoing transfer window. With the Yellow Canaries eager to make a statement signing of their own, they are working on the deal to sign the 28-year-old Manchester United forward.

Pete O’Rourke said, “Obviously, the big Turkish clubs have got huge transfer ambitions, and they do have the funds to make big signings, as we’ve seen with Mohamed Salah on his way to Trabzonspor.”

“It’s been disappointing for Marcus Rashford that the move to Barcelona didn’t work out, as that was his number one choice, to make that move permanent. His future is up in the air. Ideally, I think Man United would prefer that he moved on, because he’s the highest earner at the club now with his wages going up after they qualified for the Champions League.”

The Marcus Rashford resurgence

Marcus Rashford enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign at Barcelona following his arrival from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Blaugrana pushed to sign the Englishman after his exceptional performances for Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, which helped him earn his dream move to Catalonia.

The English winger scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists across 49 outings in all competitions, averaging a goal contribution every 93 minutes. However, despite these impressive displays, a permanent transfer to Barcelona will not materialise after they chose to sign Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi instead. That has opened the door for other interested parties.

Turkish adventure on the horizon?

Fenerbahce’s interest in Marcus Rashford carries tactical merit. While the Turkish Super Lig giants have heavily bolstered their offensive unit by signing Mason Greenwood, Vedat Muriqi, and Sidiki Cherif, they are yet to address the gaps on the left flank, with the summer signings reinforcing the central striker and right-wing berths.

Rashford has thus emerged as a viable target, as he will be an upgrade on Kerem Akturkoglu and Anthony Musaba. While other options, including Cody Gakpo, are also on the Turkish club’s wishlist, they have started working on the deal to sign Rashford.

Also Read: Michael Carrick’s Marcus Rashford gamble could yet pay off for Manchester United

Per Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Michael Carrick is ready to “sanction Rashford’s departure” in the ongoing transfer window, which suggests he has no way back at Old Trafford despite an impressive loan stint with Barcelona. However, the report makes no mention of Manchester United’s asking price, and further updates will provide a clear picture on where a transfer to Turkiye stands.