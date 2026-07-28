Fenerbahce eyeing Cody Gakpo swoop, learn player’s stance

Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce will look to sign 27-year-old versatile Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo from Liverpool this summer.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Fanatik, Cody Gakpo is the subject of interest from Fenerbahce. The Yellow Canaries are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Liverpool forward.

Per Fanatik, the Turkish Super Lig giants have “made an offer” to sign the Dutchman in the coming weeks. The report has also suggested that while Gakpo is increasingly likely to leave Liverpool during the off-season, he has no interest in joining Fenerbahce.

How has Cody Gakpo fared at Liverpool so far?

Cody Gakpo has made significant progress since joining Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023. The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield after a brilliant campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he has been an asset for the Merseyside club due to his versatility, with Arne Slot viewing him as a go-to player in the final third during his tenure at the club.

Gakpo has made nearly 200 appearances for Liverpool thus far while chipping in with 50 goals and 23 assists. Meanwhile, the Dutch forward faces an uncertain future at Anfield, and a summer exit may be on the cards. The situation has stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs. Fenerbahce will be among the prospective suitors vying for the signature of the Netherlands international this year.

Turkish adventure beckons?

Fenerbahce’s interest in Cody Gakpo is surprising. The Turkish Super Lig giants have a stacked offensive unit, with 12 players competing for three positions in the group. So, unless several players leave Fenerbahce in the coming weeks, they do not need another forward.

That said, Gakpo will be an upgrade on most players in the squad, making him an option worth considering. With Mason Greenwood on the right flank, the Dutchman can create a competent wide attacking duo by slotting in on the left wing.

Also Read: Three players Liverpool should target under Andoni Iraola

However, Gakpo’s insistence that he will only join a club in a top-five European league puts a spanner in the works for Fenerbahce. An extended stay with Liverpool may also be possible, as recent reports have suggested that Andoni Iraola will give the Netherlands international a chance to prove himself in the coming weeks.