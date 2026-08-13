Everton remain front-runners to sign Jack Grealish despite Aston Villa links

Everton are ready to step up their pursuit of Jack Grealish, and despite Aston Villa’s interest, the player may prefer a return to Merseyside.

According to Football Insider, Everton are ready to make significant progress in their pursuit of Jack Grealish. The English winger scored twice and provided six assists during a productive loan spell at Everton before an injury ended his campaign.

David Moyes is keen to bring him back for the new season despite the club deciding not to exercise the purchase option included in the loan agreement. Despite reported interest from Aston Villa, suggestions indicate that Grealish would be open to returning to Merseyside.

There were suggestions that Manchester City could offer Grealish a lifeline to resurrect his career at the Etihad, but considerable uncertainty remains surrounding the winger’s situation. With one year left on his contract, Grealish has the final say on his future, and should he decide to leave, clubs such as Everton and Aston Villa are interested in signing him.

Are Everton favourites to sign Grealish?

The main focus is on Grealish’s preference to return to Hill Dickinson Stadium. Should he return, Moyes is widely expected to utilise him in a key role, particularly as several changes are being planned behind the scenes. With some players potentially departing, Grealish could prove to be an important acquisition.

Everton were reportedly expected to accelerate talks for Grealish, although the situation has yet to progress. This could be a strategy for the latter stages of the window, as potential departures may play a key role amid uncertainty surrounding Iliman Ndiaye’s long-term future.

Everton are seemingly working on the assumption that Grealish would prefer to join them if he has no future at Manchester City. Given his familiarity with the Toffees, they are widely viewed as the favourites to land the attacker should he be made available by Enzo Maresca’s side.

Are Aston Villa still in race?

Aston Villa have been mentioned in reports as one of Grealish’s suitors, and Unai Emery would welcome the addition of the experienced attacker if the financial terms were suitable. Grealish came through the Birmingham club’s academy before moving to Manchester City and could be tempted by a return to Villa Park.

However, the broader suggestion is that, despite Aston Villa’s clear threat in the race, Grealish seemingly prefers a move to Merseyside. At present, his situation remains unresolved, and with one year remaining on his contract, the Englishman has the final say on his future.