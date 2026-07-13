Enzo Maresca ready to hand pre-season chance to Jack Grealish as Everton move stalls

Enzo Maresca is in favour of giving Jack Grealish a chance to prove himself in pre-season, which could deal Everton’s hopes a severe blow.

Enzo Maresca will assess Jack Grealish’s future in pre-season, per Football Insider, potentially halting Everton’s pursuit of the 30-year-old attacker.

Jack Grealish could become one of the hottest transfer stories of the window, as his future remains uncertain. Enzo Maresca is ready to hand the attacker a lifeline and is willing to assess his importance during pre-season, which may come as a major setback to Everton’s chances of signing him.

The Merseyside club agreed a loan deal last summer to sign Jack Grealish for a single season, and reports suggested it included a buy option in the region of £50 million. There was never a strong belief that the Toffees would trigger that option at the reported price, but they were fully intent on finding a way to bring the England international to the club permanently this summer.

The Toffees have since reportedly been working on a deal for Grealish, though talks have stalled, with Everton eager to sign him for around £10-15 million, far below Manchester City’s valuation.

Enzo Maresca’s Jack Grealish lifeline

Per Football Insider, Enzo Maresca wanted to hold talks with Grealish despite Everton’s ongoing interest, and the Italian tactician is not yet ready to make a final decision on his future. Instead, the manager wants to see how the out-of-favour Manchester City attacker performs in pre-season before making a call on his immediate future.

With Bernardo Silva and John Stones departing, Maresca may view Grealish as a source of experience within the squad. Therefore, the idea of keeping the experienced English attacker would make sense from that standpoint, as Maresca is reportedly open to handing him a lifeline at the club.

Ultimately, his willingness to fight for playing time at the Etihad, or accept a move, may shape the narrative. He enjoyed a productive season under David Moyes at Everton, and earlier reports suggested he is open to rejoining the Toffees. However, Grealish may not be a guaranteed starter at the Etihad, so it may come down to Everton finding middle ground with Manchester City over the fee and getting his deal over the line.