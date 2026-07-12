Everton want to sign Jack Grealish in £5-10 million deal

Everton are preparing an ambitious attempt to bring Jack Grealish back to Merseyside on a permanent basis, but only if Manchester City are willing to accept a heavily reduced transfer fee.

According to Football Insider, Everton have no intention of matching the previously discussed valuation of Jack Grealish, and they are instead targeting a deal worth between £5 million and £10 million.

The dramatic reduction reflects Everton’s tighter financial approach this summer, with manager David Moyes and the club’s hierarchy prioritising value in the transfer market while working within a restricted budget.

Manchester City are expected to hold firm on a higher valuation of around £50 million, but Everton remain disciplined on their offer and are unwilling to stretch their finances, even for a player Moyes admires. The club’s transfer strategy this summer has shifted towards signing experienced, proven performers without committing to large transfer fees, making Grealish an attractive target only if the financial terms are favourable.

Grealish did well for Everton last season

Grealish spent last season on loan at Everton and enjoyed an encouraging spell before a serious foot injury brought his campaign to an early end. Despite the setback, the 30-year-old made a strong impression on supporters and the coaching staff with his creativity, experience, and ability to influence games in the final third.

The Englishman’s performances strengthened the belief that he could still play a major role for Everton if a permanent agreement can be reached. Another obstacle remains Grealish’s salary. The winger has been one of Manchester City’s highest earners, and Everton are not in a position to match those wages.

Reports have suggested the former Aston Villa captain could be prepared to accept a significant pay cut to help secure a permanent move after enjoying his time at the club. Such a compromise would be essential for negotiations to progress.

Everton have already strengthened several areas of the squad this summer, but Moyes wants additional attacking quality before the new campaign begins. Grealish’s familiarity with the squad, supporters and playing style makes him an appealing option compared to pursuing an entirely new target.

Whether Manchester City agree to Everton’s proposed £5-10 million valuation remains to be seen. For now, the Merseyside club appear determined to remain frugal in the market, confident that patience could eventually allow them to secure one of their priority targets at a bargain price, with the player also open to a move.