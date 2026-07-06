Jack Grealish could be handed Manchester City lifeline by Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca is reportedly ready to hand Jack Grealish a lifeline at Manchester City after an impressive loan spell at Everton.

New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly open to bringing Jack Grealish back into first-team plans, per Team Talk, after the 30-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Everton. Grealish’s future could become a major topic of discussion in the coming weeks at Manchester City, particularly given his impressive performance at Goodison Park and the Toffees’ lingering interest in extending his stay.

Jack Grealish joined Everton on loan for the season and made an immediate impact, winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for August. He registered six assists and two goals in 18 appearances for the Toffees before injury curtailed his season.

Manchester City had inserted a £50 million buy option into the deal, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on X at the time of his switch. However, it appears the Toffees have not triggered that option, although they had been hopeful of signing him permanently.

What’s next for Jack Grealish?

The report stated that Everton are hoping to lure Grealish back for another loan spell, but that may not align with Manchester City’s plans, especially with the 30-year-old entering the final year of his contract. Manchester City were expected to hold talks with Grealish over his future.

With Pep Guardiola’s departure, Maresca has signalled a different stance — open to reinstating Grealish at the Etihad rather than sanctioning a second Everton loan. The attacker was previously open to rejoining Everton, although his stance after Maresca’s decision may clarify significantly.

On the other hand, should Everton make a strong push to sign Grealish, Manchester City may consider a sale. The Toffees, with David Moyes particularly keen on bringing him back to the club, want to continue building their attack around Grealish.

At his age, he should be aiming to play regularly rather than being at a club where his status as a starter remains uncertain. That is not to say he cannot re-establish himself at the Etihad. Still, at the moment there is a possible opportunity to continue his career at Everton, where there are no question marks about his importance to the team.