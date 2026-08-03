Jack Grealish wants Everton return if he has no Manchester City future.

Everton have received encouragement in their pursuit of Jack Grealish, with the Manchester City winger open to returning to Merseyside if he is not included in Enzo Maresca’s plans for the new season.

The Toffees want to bring the 30-year-old back to the Hill Dickinson Stadium following his productive loan spell last term. Grealish established a strong relationship with David Moyes, his teammates and Everton supporters before a serious foot injury brought his campaign to a premature end in January.

Manchester City’s managerial change has created fresh uncertainty around his future. Maresca has yet to make a final decision on the England international, who remains at the club’s training base while continuing his recovery. According to Football Insider, Grealish’s priority would be another move to Everton if he is informed that regular opportunities will not be available at the Etihad Stadium.

Maresca yet to decide Grealish’s role

Grealish was left out of Manchester City’s pre-season tour of Asia, although his absence is partly connected to his ongoing rehabilitation rather than being definitive evidence that he is no longer wanted. Maresca is expected to assess the winger once he is fully fit before deciding whether he can play a role in the squad.

The former Aston Villa captain still offers considerable experience, technical quality and the ability to retain possession under pressure. However, competition for places in City’s attacking positions remains intense, and the club have continued to explore additional winger signings during the transfer window.

If Grealish is told he is unlikely to feature regularly, a return to Everton would be attractive. He enjoyed his time on Merseyside and believes Moyes’s system provides him with the freedom and responsibility needed to rediscover his best form.

Ndiaye situation could accelerate Everton move

Everton’s need for attacking reinforcements may become more urgent if Iliman Ndiaye leaves the club. Al-Hilal are preparing a move worth around £75 million for the Senegal international, and his potential departure would remove one of Everton’s main sources of creativity and individual threat.

Moyes has always intended to explore another deal for Grealish after being impressed by his contribution last season. The player’s willingness to return gives Everton an important advantage should Manchester City approve another loan. The structure of any agreement would still require negotiation, particularly regarding Grealish’s substantial salary and whether City would demand a loan fee or permanent purchase mechanism.

A second Everton spell could be the best outcome for Grealish if Maresca cannot guarantee him meaningful minutes. He already understands Moyes’s expectations, knows the club and has the backing of the supporters. His injury disrupted what had been a promising loan, so there is unfinished business on Merseyside. The financial package will need careful handling, but if Ndiaye departs and City are willing to cooperate, this is a deal the Toffees should actively pursue.