Manchester City join Tottenham in Cody Gakpo chase as contact made

Manchester City have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo after making contact with the Dutchman’s representatives.

The 27-year-old has been on Tottenham’s radar throughout the summer, with Spurs already understood to have verbally agreed personal terms with the player. However, Manchester City have now entered the picture as they consider further changes to their attacking options before the transfer deadline.

Fabrizio Romano reports via X that City have opened talks with Gakpo’s camp, although there have been no club-to-club negotiations with Liverpool at this stage. Signed for £37 from PSV Eindhoven in 2022, Gakpo has been a good addition for the Reds frontline.

Manchester City enter Gakpo race

City’s interest comes as Savinho closes in on a move to Tottenham, while Omar Marmoush could potentially follow him to north London. Savinho’s transfer is expected to be worth up to £85 million, and City have already moved to reshape their attack by verbally agreeing a £34m deal for Palmeiras youngster Allan. According to Sky Sports, Gakpo has now emerged as another option, but Liverpool’s position represents a significant obstacle.

The Reds currently have no desire to sell a player contracted until 2030, particularly after he started and scored in their Premier League opener against Newcastle. Liverpool would reportedly only consider sanctioning Gakpo’s departure if they can bring in two new wide forwards before the window closes.

Liverpool’s transfer business key to Gakpo future

Bradley Barcola remains Liverpool’s priority attacking target, with negotiations continuing for the Paris Saint-Germain winger. The Reds are also pursuing PSG youngster Ibrahim Mbaye and have seen multiple approaches for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh rejected.

Their success in those pursuits could ultimately determine whether Gakpo is allowed to leave Anfield. Tottenham remain firmly positioned in the race after holding discussions with the Netherlands international since July, but City’s arrival gives Gakpo another major option.

A decision will therefore depend both on the player’s preference and Liverpool’s ability to secure replacements during the closing days of the window. Manchester City’s arrival makes this one of the more intriguing late-window situations. Tottenham have an obvious advantage after agreeing terms with Gakpo, but City can offer another compelling project and have now established contact with his representatives.

The biggest obstacle for both clubs is Liverpool rather than the player. Gakpo remains an important member of Andoni Iraola’s squad, as his goal against Newcastle demonstrated. Unless Barcola and another winger arrive, selling him would leave Liverpool unnecessarily short. If the Reds complete those attacking deals, though, the situation could change rapidly and Tottenham may suddenly find themselves facing serious competition from City for Gakpo’s signature.