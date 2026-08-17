Bradley Barcola, Ibrahim Mbaye agree personal terms with Liverpool

Liverpool are closing in on signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, as personal terms have been agreed.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, according to a report by TEAMtalk. Both players now await an agreement between the two clubs before the move can go through.

Barcola’s agent Moussa Sissoko has helped negotiate his contract terms, while Jorge Mendes is overseeing discussions regarding Mbaye. The two players are understood to be keen on the possibility of moving to Liverpool, but the major hurdle remains reaching an agreement with the French club.

PSG had previously been seeking close to £200 million for the pair. Barcola alone was reportedly valued at around £145 million, while Mbaye carried an asking price of approximately £50 million.

However, PSG’s recent signings, Mika Godts, Maghnes Akliouche, and Ferran Torres, have eased their attacking depth, giving the club flexibility on valuations. Sources indicate that Barcola could now be available for closer to £125 million, while Mbaye’s price could drop significantly from £50 million to around £30 million.

Why do Liverpool want both Barcola and Mbaye?

That would still represent a substantial investment for Liverpool, but the possibility of signing both players remains firmly on the table. Their current squad planning could potentially accommodate both players, particularly with Cody Gakpo edging closer to a possible departure for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds will allow Gakpo to leave only if they secure a replacement forward. Barcola would be an upgrade and will fill the void that was left by Luis Diaz’s departure last summer. He will take up the left flank, while Mbaye could replace Mohamed Salah, who left the club at the end of last season.

There are also signs that PSG are preparing for life without Barcola and Mbaye. Neither player featured in Sunday’s Trophee des Champions clash against Lens, suggesting Luis Enrique is open to their potential departures.

Liverpool must now focus on the difficult part: negotiating transfer fees with PSG. Personal terms are already in place, but the clubs remain some distance apart on valuation.

In less than 1,000 minutes in Ligue 1, Mbaye had five goal contributions, while Barcola contributed towards 20 goals in less than 3,000 minutes. The duo will certainly add a lot to the Merseyside club’s attack. While Mbaye is more of a long-term investment, Barcola is likely to have an immediate impact if he moves to Anfield.