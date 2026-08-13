Everton optimistic of keeping Iliman Ndiaye after Al-Hilal snub

Everton will work on keeping 26-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye beyond the summer transfer window after he decided to snub Al-Hilal.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Iliman Ndiaye. The two Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a versatile wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Everton forward. However, the Toffees are confident that the player will remain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for another season.

Iliman Ndiaye and his progress at Everton

Iliman Ndiaye has made exponential progress and become one of the most reliable attackers in the Premier League since joining Everton from Marseille in a deal worth £15 million in July 2024. While the versatile 26-year-old attacker took some time to establish a foothold in the first-team squad, he has not looked back in the last 12 months.

The Senegalese international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing six goals and three assists in 34 Premier League outings. Meanwhile, Ndiaye’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Al-Hilal recently coming close to a deal before being snubbed by the player.

What next for Ndiaye?

Al-Hilal’s pursuit made sense. The Saudi Pro League giants want top-class players after narrowly missing out on the title last season. They have already signed Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, and signing a versatile and productive attacker like Ndiaye could help strengthen their offensive depth and take the next step in their evolution. His ability to reprise any role in the attacking line added to his appeal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Iliman Ndiaye is understandable. The Reds are scouring the market for a versatile wide attacker, as Mohamed Salah has called time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside club. While Victor Munoz can be Luis Diaz’s long-term replacement, he is raw and rough around the edges. So, Liverpool must sign multiple attackers, making Ndiaye a viable target.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils are keen on signing a top-notch attacker to compete with Matheus Cunha on the left flank. Ndiaye, with his Premier League experience, can hit the ground running at Old Trafford and become an asset in the final third for Manchester United.

However, per TEAMtalk, Everton are telling his prospective suitors that they have “no plans to sell him” in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. The Merseyside club’s stance has logic behind it, as they will not have sufficient time to sign a replacement. So, Liverpool and Manchester United must look elsewhere for a new wide attacker in the coming days.