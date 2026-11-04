Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham learn price to sign Gustavo Varela

AC Monza will demand around €20 million to part ways with 21-year-old Portuguese striker Gustavo Varela next year.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in Gustavo Varela. The London giants are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old AC Monza centre-forward.

Who is Gustavo Varela?

Gustavo Varela is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Lisbon, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Portugal and Greece and graduated from the youth division at SL Benfica. However, after spending the 2025/26 season on loan with Gil Vicente, he joined AC Monza this past summer.

The summer switch may prove to be a career-defining move, as Varela, who managed only 15 minutes of game time in his solitary appearance for Benfica, has scored 11 goals and provided one assist in 10 outings for Monza thus far in the 2025/26 campaign, with nine strikes in Serie A making him the leader in the Capocannoniere race. The Portuguese striker will be instrumental in the club’s fortunes this term as they aim to avoid relegation from Serie A.

What next?

Gustavo Varela’s exploits have piqued the attention of Arsenal, with the North London club scouring the market for a striker. With Viktor Gyokeres struggling thus far in the 2026/27 season and yet to score a Premier League goal in six outings, the Gunners need an upgrade. Varela, with his age profile and proven productivity in the ongoing campaign with Monza, makes sense as a target.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in the AC Monza striker is curious. In Joao Pedro, the Blues have one of the best strikers in the Premier League, while they signed Danny Welbeck in the summer. Additionally, Emmanuel Emegha is an option for head coach Enzo Maresca, meaning signing a new striker only makes sense if at least one of those players departs.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, Roberto De Zerbi needs a reliable alternative to Dominic Solanke, who has struggled to replicate the levels he showed at Bournemouth, with persistent fitness issues troubling him. Varela has the physical profile and intelligent movement to succeed in De Zerbi’s system, and he can be a long-term solution in the final third for Spurs.

With Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham facing stiff competition from Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Napoli, and Juventus, Varela’s next destination will depend on where he sees his best fit.