Chelsea, Tottenham run rule over Gustavo Varela, part of 14-club battle alongside Arsenal

Chelsea and Tottenham have scouted Arsenal attacking target Gustavo Varela as 14 clubs battle for the Portuguese talent.

Chelsea and Tottenham have sent scouts to watch Monza striker Gustavo Varela at the weekend, joining 12 other clubs monitoring the 21-year-old Portuguese forward after his sensational start to life in Serie A.

According to TEAMtalk, scouts from both Premier League sides were present at Monza’s latest fixture on Saturday to assess Varela, who has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting emerging forwards in European football.

Varela has registered 11 goals and an assist in 10 appearances this season, taking his tally to nine goals in his first nine Serie A starts. His performances have drawn attention from multiple European leagues.

The competition for his signature extends well beyond London. Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, and Fulham were also represented at the game, while RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid are also tracking his progress. Italian top-four clubs, Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan, have also registered interest.

Premier League trio will have to battle multiple top clubs for Varela

Chelsea view Varela as a potential long-term addition to their attacking department. With Danny Welbeck considered a short-term option in their plans, the Blues could look to secure a younger striker capable of developing into a key figure over the coming years.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are searching for a more traditional centre-forward who can provide competition for Dominic Solanke. Although they have strengthened their attacking options with Omar Marmoush, Varela’s goalscoring instincts could offer a different dimension to their frontline.

Arsenal are also monitoring the Portuguese forward amid uncertainty surrounding Viktor Gyokeres’ future. The Swedish striker has not yet delivered the expected goal return, and he has also gone down the pecking order this season. As a result, the Gunners could consider Varela as an alternative capable of contributing immediately while offering significant long-term potential.

Varela joined Monza from Benfica after impressing during a loan spell at Gil Vicente last season. He has adapted quickly to Italian football, demonstrating an impressive ability to find space inside the penalty area and time his runs into dangerous central positions.

Scouts have also been impressed by his maturity and all-round game, suggesting his appeal extends beyond his exceptional finishing. Monza will be delighted with the impact of their summer signing, but the growing list of interested clubs could make it difficult to retain him if his form continues.