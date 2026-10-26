Arsenal initiate move to sign Gustavo Varela, face Napoli battle

Arsenal will look to sign 21-year-old Portuguese youth international Gustavo Varela from Serie A club AC Monza next year.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Gustavo Varela is also the subject of interest from Napoli. The Serie A giants are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old AC Monza centre-forward.

However, per Tutto Mercato Web, Varela is also a target for several Premier League clubs who have “begun to make moves” over a possible deal. Meanwhile, Benfica will benefit financially from the young striker’s next move, as they possess a 20 per cent sell-on clause from the summer sale to Monza.

Who is Gustavo Varela?

Gustavo Varela is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Lisbon, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Portugal and Greece and graduated from the youth division at SL Benfica. However, after spending the 2025/26 season on loan with Gil Vicente, he joined AC Monza this past summer.

The summer switch may prove to be a career-defining move, as Varela, who managed only 15 minutes of game time in his solitary appearance for Benfica, has scored nine goals and provided one assist in nine outings for Monza thus far in the 2025/26 campaign. The Portuguese striker will be instrumental in the club’s fortunes this term as they aim to avoid relegation from Serie A.

What next?

Gustavo Varela’s exploits have piqued the attention of Arsenal, with the North London club scouring the market for a striker heading into the two transfer windows next year. With Viktor Gyokeres struggling to make his mark and yet to score a goal in ten outings this term, the Gunners need an upgrade. Varela, with his age profile and proven productivity in the ongoing campaign with Monza, merits serious consideration.

As for Napoli, Massimiliano Allegri needs a reliable alternative to Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored only two goals this season and has struggled to replicate the levels he showed last term. With Varela hitting the ground running in Serie A, he is an appealing target for Napoli, particularly if Monza cannot avoid relegation.

Benfica’s sizeable 20 per cent sell-on clause means Monza must demand a big-money fee to recoup a decent profit from his departure. Meanwhile, with Arsenal initiating the move to sign the Portuguese striker, Napoli must make up ground to stand a chance of securing his services.