Arsenal in transfer tussle to sign Gustavo Varela

Arsenal are interested in Gustavo Varela following the attacker’s impressive start to life in Serie A with AC Monza.

Arsenal are reportedly considering Gustavo Varela as a potential replacement for Viktor Gyokeres should the Sweden international depart, with the Monza striker impressing in Serie A according to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness. Mikel Arteta’s side are monitoring the 21-year-old ahead of the January transfer window as a candidate to bolster their attacking options.

Varela joined Monza from Benfica during the summer in a reported €2 million deal, having made only one senior appearance for the Portuguese club during the 2023/24 campaign. Last season, he spent time on loan at Gil Vicente, scoring seven goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Monza boss Ivan Juric has found a way to develop Varela’s talent and turn him into a prolific goalscorer. The 21-year-old forward has already scored six goals in as many Serie A appearances this season, in addition to two goals in the Coppa Italia. His overall record stands at eight goals in seven official matches.

Will Arsenal sign Gustavo Varela?

The youngster’s prolific form has attracted significant interest in a short period. Arsenal’s interest is reportedly conditional on Gyokeres’s availability; Napoli and Benfica present competitive alternatives for the 21-year-old. The Portuguese giants retain the right to match any future offers for the striker and could attempt to bring him back if his excellent form continues.

Arsenal are considering the possibility of signing a new striker in January, provided they find the right profile. Several ambitious names have been mentioned in the media, while other reports have linked Arsenal with Bournemouth forward Evanilson.

The club’s priority for January is reportedly a left winger, although there is no clear indication of which players Arteta would prefer for that position. If the rumours surrounding Gyokeres prove accurate, signing another striker would make sense. However, Arteta may not rush into a decision after Varela’s success has come over a relatively short period.

Varela’s strong start has certainly placed him on Arsenal’s radar, but no formal offer or negotiations have been reported. The Gunners are likely keeping tabs on his progress, while Napoli and Benfica could provide serious competition. If he continues to impress under Juric, his asking price and list of admirers could rise quickly.