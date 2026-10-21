Arsenal, Manchester United vying for Evanilson

The search for a dependable centre-forward can quickly become expensive, particularly when the player in question is already established in the Premier League. That could be the situation surrounding Evanilson, with Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly considering a move for the Bournemouth striker.

According to Fussball News, both clubs have made initial enquiries through intermediaries and agents as they assess attacking options for the January transfer window. Neither side has opened formal negotiations with Bournemouth, but the Brazilian has clearly attracted serious attention. At 27, Evanilson offers proven Premier League experience combined with the physical profile required to lead the line at the highest level.

Evanilson emerges as an option for Arsenal and United

Arsenal’s interest is understandable given Mikel Arteta’s preference for forwards who contribute beyond their goals. Evanilson is capable of occupying centre-backs, competing for aerial balls and linking attacks, while his willingness to press makes him suitable for an aggressive approach without possession. Additionally, Viktor Gyokeres’s uncertain future compels them to seek a replacement.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking for greater competition and depth in attack. Evanilson’s ability to operate as a traditional No.9 could provide another dimension alongside their existing forwards. With Joshua Zirkzee not in Manchester United’s long-term plans and Jean-Philippe Mateta also a target, it is clear that they need a striker.

His development since arriving at Bournemouth has made him an increasingly important player. The Brazilian joined from FC Porto in 2024 in a club-record deal and remains contracted until June 2029. So, Bournemouth have little reason to negotiate from a position of weakness.

That is reflected in their reported valuation as the Cherries are said to want at least €65 million before considering a January sale, despite Evanilson’s estimated market value being considerably lower at around €35 million. The gap between those figures could prove decisive as Bournemouth are under no financial pressure to sell and would likely prefer to retain their leading striker during the second half of the campaign.

Arsenal may have the stronger case

Evanilson is an interesting target because he would not simply be another striker competing for goals. His pressing, physicality and ability to bring teammates into play could make him particularly useful to Arsenal, where the centre-forward is expected to contribute to the entire attacking structure.

For United, his presence would provide valuable competition, but the €65 million-plus price tag raises a different question. Is Evanilson enough of an upgrade to justify such a substantial investment? Arsenal may have the clearer footballing argument, especially if Arteta wants a No.9 capable of connecting with runners from midfield and creating space for wide attackers. Yet Bournemouth’s stance could make January difficult.

At €65 million, this would be a serious commitment rather than opportunistic business and if Arsenal or Manchester United believe Evanilson is the missing piece, they may have to pay a premium to discover whether he can deliver at an elite club.