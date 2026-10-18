Viktor Gyokeres ready to leave Arsenal amid Atletico Madrid links, two reasons revealed

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Arsenal attacker Viktor Gyokeres.

Viktor Gyokeres has told Arsenal he wants to leave in January, frustrated by his lack of Premier League starts and concerns over the club’s attacking plans, according to TEAMtalk.

The Swedish international joined the Gunners from Sporting CP in 2025 for a fee exceeding £60 million and made a significant contribution to their title-winning campaign. However, his situation has changed considerably this season, with the 28-year-old yet to start a Premier League game under Mikel Arteta.

Gyokeres has featured in seven matches across competitions, accumulating fewer than 300 minutes without registering a goal or assist. Despite scoring 21 goals, including 14 in the Premier League, during Arsenal’s title-winning campaign last season, the striker has struggled to secure regular minutes this term.

His limited involvement has reportedly left him questioning his future at the Emirates Stadium, with intermediaries already assessing potential destinations ahead of the winter transfer window.

Atletico Madrid remain interested in the striker, while clubs in England, Italy and Germany are also being considered. Arsenal could be willing to sanction his departure as they continue exploring options to strengthen their forward line.

Why Gyokeres looks set to force an exit?

The first major reason behind Gyokeres’ frustration is his lack of opportunities. Kai Havertz is currently Arteta’s preferred option, leaving the 28-year-old facing an uncertain role.

The second concern involves Arsenal’s continued interest in Julian Alvarez. The Gunners spent a considerable part of the summer exploring a deal for the Argentine, who ultimately expressed a desire to join Barcelona.

Although that move failed to materialise, the Gunners remain keen on the Argentine World Cup winner. Gyokeres and his representatives reportedly view the club’s pursuit of another high-profile striker as a worrying sign about his long-term prospects in North London.

Atletico could offer an appealing solution. Following Antoine Griezmann’s summer departure, uncertainty surrounding Alvarez’s future and Alexander Sorloth’s injury problems, the Spanish side have reasons to strengthen their centre-forward options.

Gyokeres’ physical presence, ability to hold up the ball and capacity to lead the line could make him a suitable fit for Atletico’s system. The club’s representatives previously discussed Gyokeres with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta during summer negotiations.

Selling Gyokeres would free resources for Arsenal to pursue an alternative striker in January. With both parties potentially open to a separation, January could provide an opportunity to resolve the situation.