Julian Alvarez increasingly open to Arsenal move as bid lined up

Julian Alvarez is increasingly open to joining Arsenal, with the North London club still keen on signing 26-year-old Atletico Madrid striker.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Julian Alvarez has also been the subject of interest from Barcelona. The defending La Liga champions remain eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, with the 26-year-old Atletico Madrid forward a top target.

However, per TEAMtalk, while Alvarez remains a player the Catalan giants like, they are also lining up a move for Erling Haaland. With a move to Barcelona appearing bleak, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has identified Arsenal as his preferred alternative if he does not join the Blaugrana.

Julian Alvarez and his time in La Liga spell so far

Julian Alvarez has developed into one of the world’s most productive strikers since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a surprise move in August 2024. Though consistency has been issue at times, he has become a pivotal figure for Los Rojiblancos in the last two seasons.

The Argentine international has scored 49 goals and provided 18 assists in 110 outings for Atletico Madrid thus far, contributing to a goal every 115 minutes. With such solid numbers, it is hardly surprising that Alvarez has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Arsenal pursued Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window, despite having multiple strikers in the squad. However, Gabriel Jesus’s long-term future was uncertain for large stretches, and he joined Barcelona on deadline day. Mikel Arteta still has two strikers in his squad, but Viktor Gyokeres faces an uncertain future at Arsenal after making a slow start to the season. So, the Premier League champions need a more productive striker, with Alvarez a viable target.

As for Barcelona, despite signing Jesus, the Catalan giants need a player who can fill Robert Lewandowski’s void in the offensive unit. While Raphinha has been exceptional as a striker, he is only a short-term solution, leaving Barcelona to seek a specialist striker, with Alvarez and Haaland their top targets.

With Barcelona gravitating towards a move for Haaland, Arsenal will feel they have a genuine chance of signing Alvarez amid his increasing willingness to move to the Emirates. Per TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are on “good terms” and that could pave the way for a deal for the Argentine international.