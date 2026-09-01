Official: Gabriel Jesus joins Barcelona from Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has joined Barcelona from Arsenal in a €14 million deal, completing a surprise move to the Catalan club.

In an official statement on Barcelona’s website, the reigning La Liga champions have announced that they have signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal. The 29-year-old versatile attacker has signed a three-year contract upon moving to Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed some of the specifics of the deal. He has suggested that Arsenal will receive a package worth €14 million from the South American attacker’s departure, with the North London club also reserving a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Gabriel Jesus and his situation

Gabriel Jesus endured mixed fortunes after joining Arsenal from Manchester City in July 2022. The 29-year-old made immediate impact at the North London club and enjoyed and impressive debut season. However, he has steadily fallen in the pecking order since then and missed most of the 2025/26 campaign due to a long-term knee injury.

The Brazilian international made over 100 appearances for Arsenal while chipping in with 32 goals and 22 assists. However, the versatile attacker became the third-choice striker for the Gunners behind Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz and did not make a single appearance for Arsenal this term. Yet, he has retained his market appeal, and an adventure in La Liga is on the cards.

Spanish adventure beckons

Recent reports have linked Gabriel Jesus with several Serie A clubs, with AC Milan and Juventus vying for his signature alongside Napoli. However, Barcelona quickly moved to overcome the stiff competition for his signature, ramping up discussions with Arsenal over the weekend to find an agreement.

Barcelona’s interest in the former Manchester City attacker has been understandable despite the surprising pace at which the move has been sealed. The defending La Liga champions have bolstered their attack by signing Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi. However, they did not bring in a specialist striker since parting with Robert Lewandowski.

While the Brazilian is unlikely to be a first-choice starter for Barcelona, his presence in the squad gives Hansi Flick tactical flexibility, allowing him to utilise an out-and-out centre-forward when the situation demands the introduction of such a player. The 29-year-old can now focus on succeeding for Barcelona and winning more trophies after a successful stint in the Premier League.