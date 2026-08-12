Napoli creating financial conditions to sign Gabriel Jesus

Serie A giants Napoli will soon be able to afford a deal to sign 29-year-old Brazilian international Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Gabriel Jesus is the subject of interest from Napoli. The Serie A heavyweights are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Arsenal forward.

However, the Partenopei cannot currently afford Gabriel Jesus without offloading a few players. They have already reached an agreement to sell Romelu Lukaku to Fenerbahce, and Lorenzo Lucca is the next in line for a departure. Napoli will then move to sign Jesus from Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus and his situation

Gabriel Jesus has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in a deal worth £45 million in July 2022. The 29-year-old was hot off the blocks at the North London club, but has steadily fallen in the pecking order and missed most of the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury.

The Brazilian international has made over 100 appearances for Arsenal thus far while chipping in with 32 goals and 22 assists. However, Jesus has become the third-choice striker for the Gunners behind Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz. Yet Jesus retains his market appeal, and an adventure in Serie A may soon be on the cards.

Serie A move on the cards?

Apart from Napoli, several other Serie A clubs have shown interest in Gabriel Jesus, with AC Milan and Juventus also vying for his signature. However, Napoli’s interest makes logical sense, as Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of joining Fenerbahce.

With Lorenzo Lucca facing an uncertain future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Rasmus Hojlund is the only specialist striker in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad. Jesus has thus emerged as a viable target for Napoli, with the Partenopei recently intensifying the efforts to sign him from Arsenal.

While financial issues potentially hampered the deal, Napoli never gave up, and they have been creating the financial conditions to secure his services. So, a summer agreement over a deal for the Brazilian international appears to be on the cards.