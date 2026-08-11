Napoli hit roadblock in Gabriel Jesus chase, not giving up on deal

Serie A giants Napoli have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of Arsenal versatile forward Gabriel Jesus, but are not giving up just yet.

Napoli’s pursuit of Gabriel Jesus has hit a significant roadblock over Arsenal’s refusal to consider a loan move. According to Sebastien Vidal, Napoli are not giving up on their interest in Gabriel Jesus, but the operation will require a fresh approach.

A loan with an option to buy has emerged as a possible solution, although the North London club insist on a permanent transfer and want to secure a worthwhile fee.

The Serie A giants have already opened initial discussions with the striker’s representatives as they assess ways to bring the experienced forward to Naples. However, Arsenal’s stance means Napoli will need to find a different approach if they are to turn their interest into a concrete agreement.

The Gunners signed the Brazilian striker from Manchester City for £45 million in the summer of 2022, hoping his experience and versatility would add another dimension to their attack.

He has since made 123 appearances for the North London club, scoring 32 goals and providing 22 assists. However, Jesus is no longer guaranteed first-team football. He was involved in only 27 matches last term and registered eight goal contributions in fewer than 1,000 minutes of action.

His position in the squad has consequently shifted, and he has entered the final year of his Arsenal contract, a detail that complicates rather than eases the situation for Napoli.

A straightforward loan move is very unlikely

For the Italian giants, a loan arrangement would offer a lower-risk path to assess Gabriel Jesus before committing to a permanent investment, particularly given his recent injury struggles and performances.

Arsenal, however, views that formula as a missed opportunity: with Jesus in his final year, the Gunners can either secure a fee now or risk losing him on a free transfer in 2027. That calculus explains why Arsenal refuses to loan, even at the cost of delaying a sale.

For Napoli, the premium cost of a permanent deal, weighed against Jesus’ recent dip in form, makes the negotiation a careful balance between ambition and prudence.

Napoli’s interest makes sense given Jesus’ ability to operate across the frontline and his experience in the Premier League and Champions League, which could provide valuable depth in attack. With Romelu Lukaku on the verge of leaving, the Italian giants certainly need a new number nine in their ranks, and Gabriel Jesus could certainly help.