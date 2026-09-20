Barcelona could advance Erling Haaland move, deal difficult

Barcelona could finally make a move for Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland next year.

According to a report by Football Insider, Barcelona retain strong interest in Haaland and could make a record offer as early as next year. However, the Norwegian striker’s long-term contract with Manchester City significantly complicates any potential approach.

Haaland renewed his Manchester City contract at the start of 2025, committing his future to the club until 2034. Crucially, the agreement contains no active release clause until the end of the 2028/29 campaign.

That significantly strengthens Manchester City’s position and means Barcelona would have to negotiate directly with the Premier League giants if they want to make Haaland their long-term number nine.

Why Barcelona can try to raid City next year

Barcelona have been looking for a successor to Robert Lewandowski, who left the club at the end of last season. The Catalan giants had identified Julian Alvarez as their preferred replacement but were unable to complete a deal and eventually turned to Gabriel Jesus as a short-term solution.

Raphinha has also been used through the middle and has performed impressively, but Barcelona still want a specialist centre-forward for the long term. Haaland’s extraordinary goalscoring record makes him an obvious candidate.

The Norwegian international has scored 168 goals in 204 appearances for Manchester City since joining them from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €60 million and continues to produce at an extraordinary rate. He has already scored six times in six appearances this season, while his seven goals in five World Cup matches further strengthened his reputation as one of the world’s most prolific strikers.

Hansi Flick is understood to be a major admirer of Haaland and wants to add a proven striker who can help Barcelona maintain their advantage over Real Madrid. However, City’s stance means the Catalan giants may have to wait. The Premier League giants have little reason to sell a player who remains central to their plans and is tied down for another eight years.

For Barcelona, Haaland remains the ideal long-term centre-forward. But with no active release clause until 2029 and Manchester City under no pressure to negotiate, any approach will require an unprecedented financial outlay, which won’t be easy given the Spanish club’s recent financial issues.