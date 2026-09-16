Barcelona, Real Madrid hopeful of signing Erling Haaland next year

Barcelona and Real Madrid remain interested in 26-year-old Manchester City striker Erling Haaland ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Barcelona and Real Madrid believe that Erling Haaland could consider a move away from Manchester City after the 2026/27 season. The two La Liga giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a striker in next summer’s transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old centre-forward.

Per TEAMtalk, Barcelona and Real Madrid are of the opinion that “there are still options within Haaland’s contract that could potentially provide a route out of the Etihad” next year. However, the report suggests that “all of the release clauses contained in his previous agreements had been removed” after he signed a new deal last year.

How has Erling Haaland fared at Manchester City?

Erling Haaland has been one of the world’s best players over the past half a dozen years. However, the Leeds-born striker has added layers to his game since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €60 million in July 2022. The 26-year-old was an instant hit at the Etihad, and he has not looked back in the last four years, winning multiple individual and team honours during this period.

The Norwegian international has amassed 168 goals and 30 assists in 204 appearances for Manchester City thus far, while being instrumental in the club’s success over the last four seasons. He has started the 2026/27 season with a bang, scoring six goals in as many outings; this has come on the back of a World Cup debut that saw him net seven times. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from Spain.

La Liga move on the horizon?

Erling Haaland has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Catalan giants have yet to fill Robert Lewandowski’s void since the veteran Polish striker called time on his stint at Camp Nou. Haaland is the perfect candidate to be Lewandowski’s successor, having been one of the world’s best strikers over the past half a decade.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues also hold a long-standing interest in the player. While Kylian Mbappe is currently the first-choice striker for Los Blancos, he is equally effective from the wide areas. So, if a prolific striker like Haaland moves to the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid can create one of the best attacks of all time with Mbappe and the Manchester City striker.

However, with Manchester City adamant that there are no clauses to ease a departure from the Etihad, a summer move away from the club will require an earth-shattering fee. Unless Barcelona and Real Madrid convince the Norwegian striker to force a move, a deal appears highly unlikely, considering his contract length (expiring in 2034) and market value.