Arsenal could cash in on Viktor Gyokeres amid emerging doubts

Speculation surrounding Viktor Gyokeres’s future continues, as Arsenal could reportedly cash in if his form struggles continue.

Arsenal could reportedly consider selling Viktor Gyokeres if his form does not improve over the coming months, according to a report by Football Insider. Mikel Arteta could be looking to bring in a new striker in the near future if the 28-year-old striker’s performance does not stabilise.

Arsenal made their move last summer and spent heavily to bring Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The Gunners had been seeking a prolific striker for several years, and the Swedish international’s arrival was seen as an excellent addition.

Gyokeres finished the previous season as Arsenal’s top scorer with 21 goals from 55 games, helping the club win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final. However, concerns over his ability to adapt to Arteta’s style persist, and while his numbers were respectable, doubts about his long-term future are growing.

Could Arsenal offload Viktor Gyokeres?

The 28-year-old has struggled at the start of the new campaign, scoring no goals in his five appearances so far in all competitions. Arteta’s deployment of Gyokeres (two substitute appearances in five Premier League games) signals limited confidence. Kai Havertz remains the manager’s first-choice striker, a dynamic that could prompt Arsenal to accept strong offers if they are able to recoup their investment.

Arsenal have also linked Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth as alternatives, though a winger is the main priority for January. If Arsenal offload Gyokeres, interested parties including Galatasaray, AC Milan, and Juventus are already positioned to move.

Gyokeres needs to improve his form

The crux of the story is Arsenal’s concern over Gyokeres’s performances, and with Havertz injured during the international break, he will get his chance. The Swedish striker’s future in North London will depend on how quickly the 28-year-old improves his displays, as Mikel Arteta will have little choice but to trust him going forward.

Gyokeres has been in excellent form for Sweden during the international break, scoring in all four matches. He set a UEFA Nations League record by scoring in six consecutive matches, before extending it further with a seventh goal. The Swede’s Arsenal future now hinges on his form once Havertz returns from injury.