Galatasaray eyeing Viktor Gyokeres swoop, set to make enquiry

Galatasaray will look to sign 28-year-old Swedish international Viktor Gyokeres from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Turkish Football, Viktor Gyokeres faces an uncertain future at Arsenal after a slow start to the 2026/27 season. Galatasaray’s emerging interest will soon lead to an enquiry, with the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners ready to test the North London club’s resolve in the winter transfer window.

Per Turkish Football, Galatasaray’s board is “exploring financial parameters to determine whether an ambitious loan or structured proposal could be brought to the table” in the January transfer window. The report adds that Okan Buruk is the driving force behind the club’s move for Gyokeres, as he wants to add physical presence to his attack.

Viktor Gyokeres and his Arsenal troubles

Viktor Gyokeres has already experienced considerable peaks and troughs since joining Arsenal from Sporting CP last year. The Swede struggled in the first half of his debut season, but recovered sufficiently to finish with a decent tally of 21 goals and three assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

However, the 28-year-old has lost his spot as the first-choice striker in the early days of the 2026/27 season, having managed only 207 minutes of game time in five outings thus far, with Kai Havertz becoming the primary starter as the centre-forward. That has invited speculation surrounding the Swedish striker’s future heading into the January transfer window.

What next?

Viktor Gyokeres recently invited criticism from Jamie Carragher after an underwhelming cameo against Chelsea in the Premier League. The summer transfer window also had speculation surrounding him, with Barcelona briefly considering a move before pursuing Gabriel Jesus instead. However, an adventure in Turkiye may be on the cards, with Galatasaray emerging as a suitor.

The Turkish club’s interest in the Swedish international is surprising, as they signed Deniz Gul from FC Porto in the summer transfer window. So, Okan Buruk has three strikers in his squad, with Victor Osimhen being a talismanic figure for Cimbom, while Ada Yuzgec has been promoted to the first-team squad.

Nevertheless, per Turkish Football, Gyokeres has emerged as a target due to his physical profile, though his game-time struggles are likely to continue at Galatasaray. Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Arsenal could sell the Swedish international in January if his struggles continue, giving hope to Galatasaray for a mid-season deal.