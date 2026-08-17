Barcelona poised to make move to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Barcelona are considering an approach for Viktor Gyokeres as a direct replacement for Ferran Torres.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona could make a late move for Gyokeres as they search for a new centre-forward. Although Julian Alvarez remains their primary target, Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi and Arsenal’s Gyokeres have now emerged as alternative options.

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona’s main target, but Diego Simeone’s side are unwilling to sell him to a La Liga rival, and Barcelona could make one final push for the Argentine before exploring alternatives.

Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as a late option

Barcelona’s centre-forward cupboard is now bare: Ferran Torres departed to PSG, and Robert Lewandowski’s exit has made recruiting an attacking option increasingly urgent. Gyokeres, the Swedish forward, is now viewed as a possible replacement.

Arsenal are well stocked in the forward position ahead of the new Premier League season, and there are doubts over whether they would be willing to sell the Sweden international. However, if a strong opportunity emerges and a ready-made replacement becomes available, the Gunners’ stance could change.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting CP last summer in a deal that could rise to £64 million with add-ons. The Swedish forward enjoyed an outstanding campaign, scoring 21 goals across all competitions as Arsenal won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

Arsenal would therefore demand a significant fee to consider selling him, particularly as they have no immediate need to part ways with the forward.

Could Gyokeres leave Arsenal?

At present, neither Gyokeres nor Arsenal have a compelling reason to consider a separation after only one successful season together. The Gunners remain interested in Alvarez, according to reports, and are said to view the Argentina international as a marquee opportunity.

Arteta would only release Gyokeres if Arsenal signed a forward of greater calibre such as Alvarez. There have also been reports suggesting that Gyokeres could be included in a part-exchange deal for the Argentine, although nothing of that nature currently appears viable.

For Gyokeres to move, Arsenal would first need to sign another high-profile forward, and the player would then need to be convinced by the proposed move. Barcelona’s prestige could entice him, but Arsenal’s asking price and need to agree a replacement would first have to align.