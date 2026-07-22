Arsenal agree player-plus-cash deal to sign Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez is the focus of a player-plus-cash deal between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, as the Gunners edge closer to one of the summer’s standout attacking signings.

Arsenal have made a significant breakthrough in negotiations after weeks of speculation surrounding Julian Alvarez’s future. A report by Fichajes has claimed that the Gunners have agreed in principle to include Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres as part of the package, along with a cash payment, to persuade Atletico Madrid to sanction Alvarez’s departure.

Alvarez has strengthened his reputation at Atletico Madrid through consistent performance, combining relentless work rate with clinical finishing and versatility across the front line. His performances have also solidified his standing as one of Argentina’s key international players.

The 26-year-old operates effectively as a centre-forward, second striker, or wide attacker, providing tactical flexibility across multiple forward positions. The proposed arrangement would represent a significant exchange for both clubs.

Alvarez would be a superb option

Arsenal view Alvarez as an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s attacking system. His pressing intensity and movement align with Arteta’s high-octane attacking approach, which prioritises intensity and positional versatility across the forward line.

For Atletico Madrid, receiving Gyokeres could soften the blow of losing Alvarez. The Sweden international has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers in recent seasons, making him a credible replacement should Diego Simeone’s side decide to complete the exchange.

Despite the reported agreement, the transfer remains unconfirmed. Final details, including the structure of the payment and personal terms, are still expected to be resolved before an official announcement can be made. Fichajes suggests both clubs remain optimistic that the remaining formalities can be completed in the coming days.

However, uncertainty persists. Other reports have indicated Atletico Madrid have been reluctant to part with Alvarez despite interest from several European clubs, meaning Arsenal may still face obstacles before the deal is finalised.

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Both clubs are expected to finalise details in the coming days, per Fichajes. If the player-plus-cash agreement is successfully completed, it would mark one of the standout deals of the summer and provide Arteta with a world-class attacking reinforcement ahead of the new campaign.