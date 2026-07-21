Andrea Berta holds direct talks with Julian Alvarez

Andrea Berta has held direct talks with Julian Alvarez in a bid to accelerate Arsenal’s pursuit of the Atletico Madrid forward.

Caught Offside reports that Arsenal director Andrea Berta has held direct talks with Julian Alvarez, seeking to accelerate the Gunners’ interest in the Atletico Madrid forward. The Gunners are active in the market for a marquee signing, and after missing out on Morgan Rogers, Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of the Argentine.

Berta, who was instrumental in signing Alvarez during his time at Atletico Madrid, is now leveraging that relationship to speed a potential move to the Premier League.

The Spanish giants have so far resisted offers from Barcelona and Real Madrid, yet remain open to selling Alvarez to Arsenal if the English side can meet their valuation. Barcelona is Alvarez’s preferred destination, but the Catalan outfit are reportedly evaluating alternatives should the deal prove unattainable.

Real Madrid, despite an earlier reported bid of €150 million for Alvarez, have not renewed their interest, suggesting Arsenal face a two-way contest between themselves and Barcelona.

Andrea Berta pushing for Alvarez transfer?

Andrea Berta has held direct talks with Alvarez, which underscores Arsenal’s commitment to the deal. The Gunners are ahead of domestic rivals in the race, though Barcelona and Real Madrid remain formidable competitors.

If Alvarez’s stance does not shift away from Barcelona, the Blaugrana could yet accelerate talks with Atletico. However, their pursuit of alternatives suggests they may be prepared to move on, which would ease Arsenal’s path to landing the Argentine international.

Arsenal need an Alvarez-level signing

Arsenal need a player who can transform their attacking style of play and take their game to the next level, and Alvarez could be that player. Despite not having an overly prolific season last time out, which was not too different from Viktor Gyokeres, the Argentine can bring the X-factor that Arteta’s attack lacks.

If the North London outfit are eager to sign the 26-year-old Atletico Madrid striker, Berta and Arsenal must get ahead of the curve to convince Alvarez to make a return to England. Should Barcelona somehow manage to convince Los Rojiblancos, they would probably take the driving seat in the race, which remains open at the moment.