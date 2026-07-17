Arsenal ahead of Liverpool in Julian Alvarez chase

Arsenal are reportedly ahead of Liverpool in the race for Julian Alvarez amid heavy links to Barcelona, who are seen as the clear favourites

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are seemingly well placed in the Julian Alvarez saga and are reportedly ahead of rivals Liverpool in the race for the 26-year-old FIFA World Cup 2026 finalist. Barcelona are still seen as the clear favourites, although Atletico Madrid could have a huge say in what transpires regarding the attacker’s future.

The Alvarez pursuit began before the 2026 World Cup, when Barcelona saw a bid rejected and Real Madrid also made an offer. This week, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Barcelona had made another offer. However, Romano’s post on Friday stated that Atletico Madrid are unwilling to sell him this summer, a position that may point the attacker towards Barcelona. If Atletico open negotiations outside Spain, Arsenal are well-placed as frontrunners in the pursuit, with Liverpool also mentioned in contention.

Where does Arsenal stand?

According to the report, Arsenal are leaders ahead of Liverpool, though probably not ahead of Barcelona. The Merseyside club have not been actively linked as a suitor, but the suggestion is that Andoni Iraola wants a new forward and could explore a move for the 26-year-old FIFA World Cup 2026 finalist.

The Gunners are open to exploring a move for Alvarez if an opening emerges, and Andrea Berta, who signed him for Atletico from Manchester City, could play a key role in negotiations.

Arsenal could sell Gabriel Jesus this summer, creating space for another forward. Despite earlier reports about Viktor Gyökeres leaving, there are no current suggestions of that, but the club does have strong interest in Alvarez, with Atletico reportedly willing to sell him to Arsenal if they can ward off Barcelona’s pursuit.

Does Alvarez want to join Arsenal?

The critical question is whether Alvarez favours a move to Arsenal, given that he clearly prefers Barcelona. During the World Cup, he openly admitted his desire to leave Atletico, a statement that may have encouraged the Catalans to pursue him. If he does want to leave Atletico and would be open to moving to England,

Arsenal could have a significant say in the outcome. Alvarez would strengthen Arsenal’s attack with a profile neither Gyokeres nor Havertz currently offer, though any deal would command premium cost.