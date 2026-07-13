Arsenal expediting move for Julian Alvarez, timeline defined

Arsenal will look to sign 26-year-old Argentina international Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid before the pre-season begins.

According to a report by Miguel Delaney on The Independent, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been in contention to sign Julian Alvarez. The Atletico Madrid striker has previously been adamant about remaining in La Liga, handing the advantage to the Spanish giants. However, the 26-year-old is open to joining Arsenal, with the Gunners now working to bridge the valuation gap to Atletico’s £100 million-plus price, having been hesitant to spend over £90 million.

Julian Alvarez and his Atletico Madrid journey so far

Julian Alvarez has become one of the world’s best strikers since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a surprise move in August 2024. Though inconsistent at times, Alvarez has been pivotal for Los Rojiblancos in the last two seasons, and the same pattern ensued in the recently concluded campaign.

The Argentine international scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 49 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, Alvarez has endured a topsy-turvy ride at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though he has played his part in Argentina’s progress to the semi-finals after scoring the match-winning goal against Switzerland in the quarter-final. The focus will soon shift to his future at the club level.

A man in demand

Arsenal are pursuing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window. While Mikel Arteta has three strikers in his squad, Gabriel Jesus’s long-term future is reportedly uncertain. Additionally, Viktor Gyokeres has impressed in fits and starts since arriving from Sporting CP last summer. So, Alvarez has emerged as a viable target for Arsenal. Recent reports have claimed that they are ready to sell Jesus and Kai Havertz to land him.

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez has been on Barcelona’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest reflects their need for reinforcement, as Robert Lewandowski has left as a free agent. So, Barcelona must plan for life after the veteran Polish striker, with Alvarez reportedly emerging as a top target for the Blaugrana.

As for Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has been the first-choice striker for Los Blancos. However, a versatile attacker like Alvarez can be the ideal foil to the French international, particularly amid widespread speculation surrounding Vinicius Junior’s long-term future. With new manager Jose Mourinho not having a fixed formation to bank upon, Alvarez and Mbappe can co-exist in the Real Madrid attack.

However, with Alvarez now open to joining Arsenal, the Gunners have leverage over Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign the Argentine international. Atletico Madrid’s reluctance to sell to another La Liga club adds to the Premier League club’s advantage, and per Miguel Delaney, a deal can materialise if the Gunners come close to Los Rojiblancos’ £100 million-plus valuation.