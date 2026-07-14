Atletico Madrid ready to sell Julian Alvarez to Arsenal

Atletico Madrid will be happy to sell 26-year-old Argentine international Julian Alvarez to Arsenal this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in Julian Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid have blocked a move to any La Liga rival and given Arsenal the green light. The 26-year-old himself reportedly prefers a move to Barcelona, per the report, though Arsenal’s position and La Liga restrictions now give the Premier League club a competitive edge.

Julian Alvarez and his fruitful La Liga spell so far

Julian Alvarez has become one of the world’s best strikers since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a surprise move in August 2024. Though inconsistent at times, the South American attacker has become a key figure for Los Rojiblancos in the last two seasons, and he was influential in the recently concluded campaign.

The Argentine international scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 49 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, Alvarez has been slow off the blocks at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though he has played his part in Argentina’s progress to the semi-finals after scoring the match-winning goal against Switzerland in the quarter-final. However, his future at the club level remains unresolved.

What next for Alvarez?

Arsenal are pursuing Alvarez as a versatile attacking option, despite having three strikers in the squad. Gabriel Jesus’s long-term future is reportedly uncertain, and reports have suggested that Arsenal may look to move Jesus and Kai Havertz to fund a bid for Alvarez. The deal would provide Arsenal with additional depth and flexibility in attack under Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez has been on Barcelona’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Robert Lewandowski has left as a free agent, creating a gaping hole in the attack. So, Barcelona must pursue a top-class striker, with Alvarez reportedly emerging as a top target for the Blaugrana.

As for Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has been the first-choice striker for Los Blancos. However, Alvarez’s versatility can make him the ideal foil to the French international, particularly amid widespread speculation surrounding Vinicius Junior’s long-term future. With new manager Jose Mourinho not fixated on a formation, Alvarez and Mbappe can co-exist in the Real Madrid attack.

Also Read: Florentino Perez’s Masterclass: The Julian Alvarez saga that has left Barcelona stumbling

However, Atletico’s willingness to negotiate with Arsenal, combined with their refusal to sell within La Liga, has positioned the Gunners as frontrunners. Per TEAMtalk, PSG remain in contact with Alvarez’s representatives, though Arsenal’s advantage is clear. The deal’s progression is likely to depend on Arsenal’s ability to shift fringe attacking talent and match Atletico’s valuation, with a resolution expected before the summer transfer window closes.