Barcelona eyeing Joao Pedro as Julian Alvarez alternative

Barcelona have turned to Joao Pedro as a backup option to Julian Alvarez as they assess attacking targets for the new season.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on adding another versatile attacker to strengthen Hansi Flick’s squad. While Alvarez has emerged as one of Barcelona’s preferred long-term targets, securing a deal for the Argentine international is expected to be extremely complicated.

According to a report by Fichajes, Chelsea’s Joao Pedro has emerged as a target for Barcelona. The 24-year-old Brazilian is capable of playing as a central striker, second forward, or on either wing, offering the kind of versatility that Flick has often demanded from his attackers.

The player’s movement, technical ability, and composure in front of goal have made him one of the more highly rated Brazilian forwards in European football. Pedro joined Chelsea last season and registered 32 goal contributions in all competitions.

While Alvarez remains an ideal target due to his proven quality at the highest level, Barcelona may lack the funds to compete for his signature. As a result, Joao Pedro is viewed as a realistic alternative who could strengthen the squad without necessarily requiring the same level of investment. His age also fits Barcelona’s long-term recruitment strategy, with the club focusing on players entering their prime years rather than short-term solutions.

Chelsea cannot afford to sell Joao Pedro

Chelsea, however, may not be willing to part ways with Pedro easily, with the player reportedly happy at the club. The Premier League giants regard him as an important part of their attacking plans, and any potential negotiations would likely depend on both the player’s role at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea’s own transfer activity during the remainder of the window.

For Flick, adding another dynamic attacker could provide greater competition and depth across the forward line, particularly with Barcelona expected to compete on multiple fronts this season. Barcelona are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely while evaluating multiple attacking targets.

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Although no formal offer has been reported at this stage, Joao Pedro has now emerged as one of the leading alternative candidates as Barcelona continues its search for a new attacking reinforcement. Much will depend on how negotiations develop over the coming weeks.