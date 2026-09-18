Arsenal could sell Viktor Gyokeres if struggles continue

Arsenal could consider selling Viktor Gyokeres if his poor form continues into the new year, with the club already linked with new names in the market.

Arsenal could consider selling Viktor Gyokeres if his poor form continues into the new year, according to Flashscore, with the club already linked with new striker targets. The Swede’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain amid concerns over his overall form, and Mikel Arteta may reassess the Swede’s future if his struggles persist into the new year.

Gyokeres was viewed as an essential signing last year, as Arteta wanted a prolific marksman to lead his attack. Injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus provided the Swede with an immediate opportunity, and his 21 goals across all competitions, including 14 in the Premier League, helped the Gunners win their first Premier League title in 22 years and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

His 21 goals across all competitions last season, including 14 in the league, were central to Arsenal’s first Premier League title in 22 years and a Champions League final run; selling him mid-season would represent a sharp reversal of Arteta’s investment strategy.

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal explored the market for a marquee attacker, and Gyokeres was reportedly expected to leave if the club managed to sign another striker. There were suggestions of a swap deal with Atletico Madrid involving Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez. But ultimately, both players remained at their respective clubs.

His early-season form has raised fresh concerns over his long-term future at Arsenal, and the Gunners still have faith in Gyokeres. However, if he fails to improve before the new year, the club could begin considering his future.

What next for Viktor Gyokeres?

Arsenal were linked with several strikers, including Alvarez, during the summer, and they reportedly remain interested in the Argentine ahead of the January transfer window.

Other names, such as Eli Junior Kroupi, have also been mentioned ahead of the winter window, although signing either player could prove challenging if the Gunners decide to make a move. Should that player be a striker, it could cast serious doubt over Gyokeres’s long-term future and potentially affect his immediate prospects at the club.

There are rumours that Arsenal are already considering the Swede’s departure, but any exit will depend on the availability of suitable targets and Arteta’s assessment of Gyokeres. Signed from Sporting CP for a reported fee of £64 million last summer, the striker has not convinced everyone of his overall qualities despite contributing to a title-winning campaign.

Gyokeres’s form between now and January will determine how Arteta proceeds, the Swede has opportunities to rebuild confidence before any January window decision.