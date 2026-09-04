Arsenal, Barcelona considering 2027 move for Eli Junior Kroupi

Arsenal and Barcelona are both plotting a raid on Bournemouth for their attacking sensation Eli Junior Kroupi.

Arsenal and Barcelona are monitoring Eli Junior Kroupi, the 20-year-old Bournemouth forward, ahead of a potential move in 2027. According to Fichajes, the Catalan giants have identified Kroupi as a key target for their number nine position.

They had already attempted to sign the Frenchman during the recent summer window, but a pre-season injury prevented the move from materialising. Kroupi is reportedly Barcelona’s preferred option among a number of players being considered.

The striker enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign with Bournemouth last season, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and establishing himself as one of the most promising young forwards in the English top flight.

The Frenchman’s contract with Bournemouth runs until June 2030, strengthening the Cherries’ negotiating position, and his performances have attracted attention elsewhere in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Barcelona could battle it out for Kroupi

Arsenal have also identified Kroupi as a leading target for the January transfer window, according to another report from Fichajes. Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to continue monitoring his recovery before deciding whether to make a formal approach to Bournemouth.

The Gunners had considered making an offer during the summer but ultimately decided against doing so because of the striker’s injury. Their medical staff will reportedly assess his rehabilitation during October and November, with the club expected to make a decision before the January window opens.

Arsenal believe Kroupi could provide an additional focal point for their attack while also having the potential to develop into a long-term first-team option. His ability to contribute goals at such a young age has made him particularly attractive as the Gunners look to compete across competitions.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are searching for a successor to Robert Lewandowski following the Polish striker’s departure. Flick is seeking a centre-forward who can rival deadline-day arrival Gabriel Jesus, who is more of a short-term fix for the Spanish giants.

Kroupi’s pace, movement and finishing make him an appealing candidate for Barcelona’s future plans. The Catalan club will continue monitoring his progress before deciding whether to make a formal offer. For Arsenal, the situation could develop much sooner, with a potential January approach dependent on Kroupi proving his fitness and returning to regular Premier League action.