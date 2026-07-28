Barcelona explore move to sign Eli Junior Kroupi, face Arsenal, Tottenham threat

Barcelona will face stiff competition from Arsenal and Tottenham in their pursuit of Bournemouth attacking sensation Eli Junior Kroupi.

Barcelona have identified Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi as a potential alternative to Julian Alvarez, per reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. However, the Blaugrana face competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as reported by Spanish publication Sport.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers after an outstanding rise over the last 18 months. Barcelona are preparing contingency plans should their pursuit of Alvarez fail to materialise, with Kroupi monitored by top clubs as a potential alternative.

However, no concrete move has been made, with the Argentine World Cup finalist still regarded as Hansi Flick’s preferred attacking target despite the links with Arsenal. The French-Ivorian striker progressed through Lorient’s academy, becoming the club’s youngest-ever debutant before Bournemouth secured his signature in February 2025 for around €13 million.

The Premier League side immediately loaned him back to Lorient, where he enjoyed a sensational campaign, finishing as Ligue 2’s top scorer with 22 goals while also winning the division’s Player of the Season award.

His transition to English football has been equally impressive, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances during his first season at Bournemouth, playing a key role in helping the Cherries qualify for European competition. His combination of intelligent movement, technical quality, and clinical finishing has seen his market value soar.

Determined to retain him, Bournemouth chief Tiago Pinto has publicly insisted that Kroupi is not for sale. With more than four years remaining on his contract and no release clause included, they value the striker at around €100 million, despite market estimates placing his worth closer to €70 million.

That figure is viewed as merely a starting point rather than an invitation to negotiate. Barcelona therefore face a significant challenge if they eventually decide to move.

Barcelona will have to battle North London giants

Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring the youngster’s progress. The Gunners could view him as an ideal long-term option to support Viktor Gyokeres while also replacing the expected departure of Gabriel Jesus with a younger striker whose intelligent movement and clinical finishing provide the versatility modern top-flight football demands.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are eager to strengthen their attack after improving other areas of the squad. Roberto De Zerbi is believed to value Kroupi’s versatility, with the Frenchman capable of providing cover for the injury-prone Dominic Solanke while also operating in wide attacking positions.