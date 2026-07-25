Arsenal confident of signing Julian Alvarez

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are optimistic about acquiring the services of Barcelona attacking target Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal are confident they can land Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to a report from TEAMtalk, with the North London outfit ready to move immediately should the opportunity arise.

The Gunners have been keeping a close watch on the 26-year-old’s situation and are prepared to move quickly to secure a deal the moment Alvarez signals his willingness to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has maintained regular contact with the World Cup finalist’s representatives, ensuring the club are well placed. Despite the complexity of any potential transfer, the North London club are increasingly optimistic that agreeing personal terms with the player and negotiating with Atletico Madrid would not prove to be major stumbling blocks.

The biggest factor remains Alvarez’s own decision regarding his future. Barcelona remains the Argentina international’s preferred destination. They see him as an ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan giants are still locked in discussions with Atletico Madrid as they search for a breakthrough, but negotiations have yet to produce an agreement.

Atletico’s hierarchy are also reluctant to strengthen one of their direct domestic rivals, a stance that could ultimately work in Arsenal’s favour.

Alvarez’s future could be sorted soon

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly eager for clarity before the end of the month, while Alvarez’s camp also want the uncertainty surrounding his future resolved as quickly as possible. Arsenal are closely monitoring those developments and remain prepared to act if the move to Camp Nou fails to materialise.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to break the current British transfer record if necessary, although there is confidence internally that Atletico would ultimately accept a significantly lower fee should Alvarez request to leave.

Importantly, Arsenal’s pursuit of Alvarez is being handled separately from the rest of their transfer budget. That means signing the Argentine would not prevent them from making further additions before the window closes, highlighting just how highly Arteta rates the versatile attacker.

Despite having Viktor Gyokeres in their ranks, the Gunners believe Alvarez could comfortably fit into their plans. His ability to operate as a centre-forward, second striker or across the attacking line gives Arteta considerable tactical flexibility, and he could even compete directly with the Swedish forward for a starting berth.

Alvarez enjoyed another productive campaign despite Atletico Madrid’s inconsistent season, contributing 29 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions. The World Cup finalist was one of Diego Simeone’s standout performers, but now he looks set for a move away.