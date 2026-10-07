Arsenal prioritising left-winger move in January, prepare bid to sign Antonio Nusa

Arsenal are gearing up to make an offer for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa in the upcoming January transfer window.

Antonio Nusa is emerging as Arsenal’s priority transfer target for January, according to a report by Caught Offside. The RB Leipzig winger has caught the Gunners’ attention as Mikel Arteta’s side seek to strengthen their attack following the summer departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

There is understood to be a sense that another explosive attacker could give the champions an additional edge in their pursuit of more major honours. A new left winger is understood to be the priority, although Arsenal will also continue to monitor potential opportunities in the striker market.

Nusa has emerged as one of the leading options after previously being considered by the Gunners during the summer. At 21, he would provide immediate quality while also offering considerable room for further development.

Why are Arsenal interested in Nusa?

Nusa’s pace and directness would offer Arteta a contrasting attacking dimension to the Gunners’ possession-heavy system, capable of beating defenders one-on-one. Those qualities could give Arsenal another attacking avenue, particularly when teams sit deep against their patient build-up play.

The Norwegian international is viewed as a particularly attractive target because of his ability to create chances without relying entirely on the team’s structure, a trait that could prove valuable in opening up compact defences.

Since joining RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024, Nusa has made 77 appearances, contributing towards 26 goals. He has made an encouraging start to the current campaign, registering three goals and two assists in six appearances.

Arsenal’s tactical flexibility in attack is bolstered by players such as Christos Tzolis, who has impressed since arriving in North London, and Eberechi Eze, who can offer cover on the left wing when required.

However, the North London club believe another high-quality winger would give Arteta greater depth and ensure the squad is capable of competing across all major competitions. Nusa would represent an appealing solution, immediate quality and considerable scope for development.

Arsenal are laying the groundwork for a potential January approach. A deal would still depend on Leipzig’s stance and the financial terms involved, but the winger has emerged as a serious option for Arteta.