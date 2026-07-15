Arsenal ready to pay €40 million to beat Newcastle United to Antonio Nusa

Arsenal are willing to table a €40 million offer for Antonio Nusa, testing RB Leipzig’s resolve for the Norwegian international.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Arsenal are targeting 24-year-old RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa following the departure of Leandro Trossard. Newcastle United are also keen on signing him, adding competitive pressure to the race.

Antonio Nusa made his presence felt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing a key role in his country’s run to the quarter-finals. The promising attacker enjoyed a productive season with RB Leipzig, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 35 games across all competitions, as he helped the team return to the UEFA Champions League.

The Norwegian international is tied down until 2029 at RB Leipzig, and given the interest from Premier League sides, the Bundesliga outfit are willing to consider offers in the €60 million range.

Why are Arsenal in Antonio Nusa bid?

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Besiktas for the sale of Leandro Trossard and have confirmed the Belgian’s move to Turkey. Losing the experienced winger has prompted the Gunners to step up their pursuit of left-sided attacking reinforcements, with Christos Tzolis and Morgan Rogers remaining priority targets.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Nusa runs parallel to their interest in Tzolis and Rogers, giving the club multiple avenues for left-sided reinforcement. According to Caught Offside, their €40 million offer falls short of Leipzig’s €60 million valuation, but the two clubs could negotiate. Nusa matches Arsenal’s left-winger profile, though the Gunners appear more interested in Tzolis, with reports of talks to bring in the Club Brugge winger, while they are also targeting Rogers in a separate deal.

Who else is interested in Antonio Nusa?

Nusa is not only a target for Arsenal; Newcastle United are also interested in the Norwegian and could consider making an offer. The Magpies have already lost out to Liverpool in the race for Victor Munoz, while Aston Villa are expected to win the race for Swiss star Johan Manzambi, and they cannot afford to miss out on another target.

They cannot afford to miss out on another target after selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. So, if Arsenal are serious about Nusa, there is a real danger they could lose out again unless they act quickly and agree a deal for the €60 million-rated Leipzig winger.