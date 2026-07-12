Newcastle United step up talks to sign Antonio Nusa

Newcastle United are advancing in talks for Antonio Nusa, which could see them leapfrog rivals like Tottenham in the race for the Norwegian winger.

According to Dutchie Bowen, Newcastle United are taking positive steps in talks for winger Antonio Nusa. The Magpies are eager to land a top-quality left winger this summer, with RB Leipzig reportedly demanding at least £60 million, while Tottenham are also mentioned as suitors in the race.

Newcastle United fans may have seen flashes of last summer, when the club went through a challenging period. The Magpies struggled to retain their star attacker Alexander Isak and to convince top targets to join them, as the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Šeško chose other destinations over St James’ Park.

This summer has dealt a similar blow, with the club having already lost Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, while Arsenal are vigorously chasing captain Bruno Guimarães. In terms of incomings, they came close to signing Victor Munoz, only for Liverpool to complete the signing and a sensational hijack of the Spanish international and bring him to Anfield.

Newcastle United advancing for Antonio Nusa?

Newcastle are cautiously pursuing their summer targets, and Nusa is among them. The Norwegian attacker has attracted considerable interest recently, with RB Leipzig reportedly demanding at least £60 million for the player, who recorded five goals and four assists in 35 official games for the club across all competitions.

The Magpies have been stepping up their interest in the attacker, according to reports, and now it appears they are advancing in talks for Nusa. The suggestion is that they are trying to agree personal terms with the £60 million-rated Bundesliga winger, which would be the right step before opening talks with Leipzig.

Having lost out on Munoz and sold Gordon, the Magpies need a new left winger to replace the latter. Some reports have stated that they have seen multiple bids rejected for Said El Mala, the FC Köln attacker, while other targets remain under consideration, including Nusa.

Tottenham losing ground on Antonio Nusa?

Tottenham are also among the clubs named as an interested party for Nusa, as they too seek a new left-sided attacker this summer. Having strengthened their defence and midfield, Spurs are now looking to bring in a winger who fits their needs.

Alongside the links to Nusa, Spurs have also reportedly been linked with Marcus Rashford among others. The race for Nusa remains open, with both Newcastle and Tottenham competing for the Norwegian’s signature.