As many as five clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace, are ready to explore a move for RB Leipzig and Norway winger Antonio Nusa.

RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa is attracting interest from at least five Premier League clubs, with the German club demanding €50-60 million for the Norwegian international. According to TEAMtalk, the clubs of interest include Arsenal, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace, alongside two other suitors.

Nusa has delivered consistent performances for RB Leipzig, with nine goals in 35 appearances across all competitions last season. His productivity and work rate have impressed across the Bundesliga campaign, though his final output does not fully reflect the potential of a wide attacker.

He consistently delivers effort on the pitch, a quality evident during his recent international outings. Nusa’s performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a goal against Ivory Coast, have demonstrated his capability to deliver at the international level.

Amid rising interest from Premier League clubs, Leipzig are reportedly willing to part ways with the winger for a fee in the €50-60 million region, which may be within reach of the English sides given their financial power.

Antonio Nusa to the Premier League?

Arsenal, Tottenham, and Newcastle United were linked with Nusa earlier, according to prior reporting, and it now appears those three sides are joined by Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. A left-sided winger is high on the agenda for all of those clubs, particularly the Gunners.

Arsenal were reportedly linked with Christos Tzolis of Club Brugge, and they may continue pursuing a deal for the Greek winger. However, Morgan Rogers is seen as the priority target according to multiple sources. Nusa may serve as an alternative should a primary move collapse.

Tottenham are also in the market to improve their wide areas amid reported links to Rafael Leao. There are also rumours of interest in Crysencio Summerville and Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi, as Roberto De Zerbi may look to bring in another option on the wing.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are all looking at options in the market to strengthen their squads ahead of an important season. Newcastle, in particular, need a new left winger after losing Anthony Gordon and failing to sign Victor Munoz, who has since joined Liverpool. Meanwhile, Palace require more offensive firepower ahead of their UEFA Europa League campaign.