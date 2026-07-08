Tottenham ready to make effort to sign Eli Junior Kroupi

Tottenham are poised to accelerate their pursuit of Eli Junior Kroupi, facing competition from Arsenal and Barcelona.

According to Sport via Sport Witness, the club could test Bournemouth’s resolve with a firm bid, having grown concerned that rivals may move before them.

Eli Junior Kroupi was a revelation in his first season in the Premier League, as he scored 13 times for Bournemouth while playing more than 1,600 minutes. His impact for the Cherries helped the club qualify for the Europa League next season, and now he is attracting considerable interest across Europe’s elite.

Bournemouth are not particularly keen to sell him, but they could be tested with a substantial offer, with the report stating that their asking price is in the region of €100 million or more. Teams like PSG and Arsenal are not deterred by the price, according to reports, but they are not showing a great deal of urgency to sign the French striker.

Tottenham to push Eli Junior Kroupi pursuit

Tottenham were reportedly interested in Kroupi, and over time he appears to have become a top target for their attack. Roberto De Zerbi has reshaped his squad extensively in the window by signing midfielders and defenders; the focus now shifts towards the attacking end. Unlike Arsenal and PSG, who have multiple attacking outlets, Spurs view Kroupi as a primary target, making urgency a competitive advantage.

There are rumours that Richarlison could leave the club in the summer, which could prompt Spurs to begin work on signing a new striker. In Kroupi’s case, apart from the interest from Arsenal and PSG, Barcelona poses a direct threat to Spurs’ pursuit, given the player may be tempted by a move to the Catalan club.

Tottenham are reportedly prepared to make a bid to test Bournemouth’s resolve for the striker, which could signal their intent in the chase. However, it remains unclear whether Spurs will meet Bournemouth’s €100m+ asking price, and their next steps could be crucial.

Barcelona’s appeal and the race for Kroupi

Barcelona are part of the chasing pack for Kroupi, but they are not viewing the Frenchman as a top target. Going back to Arsenal and PSG, both clubs already have enough attacking talent that a move for the Frenchman is not urgent, which is the opposite for Spurs, who are desperate to add more goalscoring quality to the squad.

The Catalans are prioritising Julian Álvarez, but if they fail to land the Argentine, Kroupi could become their next major target. This race may take time to develop, which is why the report says Spurs are eager to accelerate the process. Kroupi may opt for Spurs if a firm offer arrives, given the player’s reported openness to joining European elite clubs.