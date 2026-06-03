Eli Junior Kroupi wants PSG move amid Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea links

PSG have a significant advantage over Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea in their pursuit of Bournemouth attacking sensation Eli Junior Kroupi.

According to a report from FootMercato, PSG, Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea are all keen on acquiring the services of Eli Junior Kroupi. They have added the French youth international to their shortlist following his impressive rise at Bournemouth.

However, an interested club will struggle to meet the demands of the Cherries, who want €100 million for the 19-year-old striker. PSG, who have recently entered the race, do have a massive boost, as the youngster dreams of playing for the French giants.

Kroupi came up the ranks at FC Lorient and made a name for himself while playing for their first team. It caught the attention of Bournemouth, who struck a deal with the French club at the start of 2025, but allowed him to finish the season with them.

He made the move to the Vitality Stadium last summer and has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign. He was involved in 33 Premier League games. While he racked up just over 1,600 minutes, the teenager finished with 13 goals. The maturity he has shown at such a young age and his clinical finishing have placed him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

European giants to battle for Kroupi’s signature

Arsenal are looking at him as an option to further bolster their attack. He could support as well as compete with Viktor Gyokeres for a place in the starting XI. At Chelsea, he could replace Liam Delap, who is expected to part ways with the London club after a disappointing debut campaign.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking at him as an ideal long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is leaving the club with his contract expiring. Meanwhile, PSG are also keen on his signature amidst uncertainty around Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola‘s future.

They are always on the lookout for the best French players, and Kroupi is seen as an ideal fit for their project because of his age and massive potential. Bournemouth’s €100 million asking price certainly complicates matters, but the Ligue 1 giant have a significant advantage over other suitors, as the youngster dreams of playing for them.