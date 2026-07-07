Tottenham preparing bid to sign Eli Junior Kroupi

Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur are preparing an offer for Bournemouth attacking sensation Eli Junior Kroupi.

Tottenham are preparing an opening offer for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, according to TEAMtalk, with the 20-year-old a leading target in their striker search.

Spurs are now focused on bringing in a top-class striker and a left-sided attacking option. Kroupi has emerged as a leading candidate in that search, with the prospect of joining a project being reshaped under Roberto De Zerbi at the centre of Tottenham’s recruitment strategy.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Bournemouth last season, scoring 13 goals in just over 1,600 minutes of Premier League action and establishing himself as one of the division’s most promising forwards. His performances have inevitably attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain among his long-term admirers.

Tottenham pushing to win the race for Kroupi

However, Tottenham believe they possess a significant advantage in the race for his signature. De Zerbi’s project offers Kroupi a clearer path to first-team football than PSG, and sources suggest the prospect is central to Spurs’ pitch.

De Zerbi’s track record of developing young talent and implementing fluid attacking football has shaped Tottenham’s appeal to emerging European forwards. His reputation has been crucial in positioning the North London club as an attractive destination during this transfer window. The North London club are desperate to have him in their ranks, as they consider him an ideal support/cover for Dominic Solanke.

Kroupi’s versatility is another reason Spurs are so keen. Although naturally suited to leading the line, he is equally capable of playing on either wing. His versatility suits De Zerbi’s fluid attacking system ahead of the new season.

Despite the growing interest, Bournemouth remain adamant that the forward is not for sale. The Cherries view Kroupi as a crucial part of their future plans and have so far resisted any suggestions of a transfer.

Nevertheless, Tottenham are prepared to test that stance. Sources suggest Spurs are working on an opening proposal, with the belief that negotiations could become possible if the overall package surpasses £75 million.

Club officials are understood to feel that both the player and his representatives would be willing to discuss a move should Bournemouth soften their position later in the transfer window. Spurs are working on an opening proposal ahead of what could be a window battle between European elite for the 20-year-old forward.