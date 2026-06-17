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Arsenal, PSG undeterred by Eli Junior Kroupi price, Barcelona also keen

by Badal Pareek
June 17, 2026 9:49 pm
Reading Time: 3 mins read
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth, Premier League Eli Junior Kroupi Of AFC Bournemouth during the Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth Premier League match at the City Ground, West Bridgford, England on 23 May 2026 Credit: Lee Keuneke/Every Second Media Editorial use only. All images are copyright Every Second Media Limited. No images may be reproduced without prior permission. All rights reserved. Premier League and Football League images are subject to licensing agreements with Football DataCo Limited. see https://www.football-dataco.com Copyright: xIMAGO/EveryxSecondxMediax ESM-2007-0183 LeexKeunekex/xEveryxSecondxMediax

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth, Premier League Eli Junior Kroupi Of AFC Bournemouth during the Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth Premier League match at the City Ground, West Bridgford, England on 23 May 2026 Credit: Lee Keuneke/Every Second Media Editorial use only. All images are copyright Every Second Media Limited. No images may be reproduced without prior permission. All rights reserved. Premier League and Football League images are subject to licensing agreements with Football DataCo Limited. see https://www.football-dataco.com Copyright: xIMAGO/EveryxSecondxMediax ESM-2007-0183 LeexKeunekex/xEveryxSecondxMediax

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Bournemouth’s hefty asking price has not deterred Arsenal and PSG in their pursuit of Barcelona target Eli Junior Kroupi.

Bournemouth have set a €100 million price on French striker Eli Junior Kroupi, who joined from FC Lorient in early 2025. PSG and Arsenal remain undeterred, with both clubs having established contact for negotiations this summer, per a report from Sport via SportWitness. Meanwhile, Barcelona are also keen on his signature with sporting director Deco, a massive admirer.

The 19-year-old striker ended up having a sensational debut campaign. He was involved in 35 games across competitions, racked up just over 1,800 minutes and bagged 13 goals. His sensational performances have put him on the radar of clubs like PSG, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Why Barcelona are keen on Kroupi?

Following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, the Catalan giants are looking to add a new striker to the mix this summer, and Kroupi is one of the names on their wishlist. While Julian Alvarez was their priority, acquiring his services looks very difficult given Atletico Madrid’s stance on his future. As a result, they are looking at the Bournemouth sensation.

Their sporting director, Deco, is a massive fan of the French youth international, who has electric pace, elite ball-striking and clinical finishing. While he prefers playing up top, he can also feature as a number ten. The teenager operates as a modern striker who drops deep and drifts wide; he could be an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s system, but striking a deal for him won’t be easy because of their financial situation.

European duo to cause problems for Barcelona

Apart from the Spanish club, Arsenal and PSG are also keen on his signature. The Gunners have been monitoring him for a while and believe he could prove to be a valuable addition to their ranks. He could support as well as compete with Viktor Gyokeres for a place in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, PSG might have to replace Bradley Barcola this summer, as the French international has been extensively linked with a move away from the club. They prefer signing the best French players and consider Kroupi a great fit for their long-term plans.

Both Arsenal and PSG have already made moves, as Bournemouth’s massive €100 million price tag does not deter them.

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