Rafael Leao open to Tottenham move as Spurs explore deal.

Tottenham Hotspur remain one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market this summer, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to complete the core of his squad before the start of pre-season.

After heavily strengthening the midfield, Spurs have now shifted their focus towards adding proven quality in the final third. The North London club have already invested around £185 million on the arrivals of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, while discussions over a new striker are also continuing. A left-sided attacker is viewed as another priority, with Tottenham determined to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League’s top six.

Rafael Leao has now emerged as one of Spurs’ leading attacking targets. Initial discussions have already taken place between Tottenham and the AC Milan star’s representatives, led by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

During those conversations, as per TEAMtalk, Tottenham were informed that Leao would be open to joining the club and is attracted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League. That development has handed Spurs an early advantage over several European rivals.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona have all maintained long-standing interest in the Portuguese international, but none of those clubs have made him their primary attacking target. That has allowed Tottenham to move to the front of the queue as they continue exploring the possibility of a deal. Leao is also expected to leave AC Milan this summer after new manager Ruben Amorim approved his departure as part of a wider squad rebuild.

Why Rafael Leao fits De Zerbi’s attacking vision at Tottenham

From a tactical perspective, Leao possesses exactly the type of qualities De Zerbi values in wide attackers. His explosive acceleration, elite dribbling ability and willingness to attack defenders one-on-one make him one of Europe’s most dangerous transition players.

Unlike conventional wingers who stay wide, Leao regularly drifts inside to attack central spaces, allowing overlapping full-backs to create width. That movement would suit De Zerbi’s fluid attacking structure, where positional rotations and technical freedom are central principles.

His experience is another significant attraction. At 27, he is entering his peak years and has already delivered consistently at the highest level, helping AC Milan win the Serie A title while also producing strong Champions League performances. Last season, he contributed 13 goal involvements, demonstrating that he remains capable of influencing matches even during a difficult campaign for Milan.

For Tottenham, signing a player of Leao’s calibre would immediately elevate the quality of the attack while providing the individual brilliance needed to unlock stubborn defences.

Are Tottenham now leading the race?

At this stage, they probably are. Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona all admire Leao, but admiration alone does not win transfers. Tottenham have made the first meaningful move and, crucially, have received encouragement from the player’s camp. The biggest obstacle remains AC Milan’s asking price, but if Spurs are prepared to match their ambition with another major investment, this could become one of the statement signings of the summer.