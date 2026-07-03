Rafael Leao offered to Tottenham as Barcelona, Manchester United stall move.

Rafael Leao’s long spell at AC Milan appears to be moving toward a decisive stage. After seven seasons at San Siro, the Portuguese forward is now facing an uncertain future as the Rossoneri begin reshaping their squad under Ruben Amorim.

Rafael Leao remains with Portugal at the World Cup, but his club situation is already developing behind the scenes. Milan officials have reportedly opened discussions with his representatives, with the message becoming increasingly clear that the 27-year-old is not considered central to Amorim’s plans.

Tottenham have now been offered the chance to sign Leao, while Barcelona and Manchester United have so far gone no further than early enquiries. Interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey has also emerged, but those options are not currently attractive to the player.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are expected to demand between €60-70 million for the winger, though they could also consider a loan with an obligation to buy. The club want certainty of future income, particularly after investing in Goncalo Ramos.

Leao’s departure would mark the end of a significant era as he was central to Milan’s 2022 Scudetto triumph and later helped drive their UEFA Champions League run to the semi-finals. However, inconsistency and tactical uncertainty have followed in recent seasons, leaving all sides open to a separation.

Why Rafael Leao could tempt Tottenham despite tactical questions

From a tactical perspective, Leao is a fascinating but complicated option for Tottenham as Roberto De Zerbi wants explosive attacking quality, and few players in Europe are more dangerous when driving at defenders from the left. The player’s pace, ball-carrying and ability to create separation in 1v1 situations would immediately add unpredictability to Spurs’ attack. He could offer the type of individual threat Tottenham have often lacked in tight games.

However, the question is system fit and Leao is at his best when given freedom to attack space rather than being locked into rigid defensive and positional duties. De Zerbi’s structure demands technical discipline, pressing commitment and sharp combination play, meaning Tottenham would need to build conditions that maximise his strengths.

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For Barcelona and Manchester United, the hesitation is understandable. The fee is substantial, and Leao’s inconsistency makes him a calculated gamble rather than a guaranteed solution. Whether Tottenham have no such misgivings and will bitre remains to be seen.

Should Tottenham take the Leao opportunity?

Leao is exactly the kind of signing that excites supporters, but Tottenham must be careful. At his best, he is a match-winner who can transform an attack. At his worst, he can drift through games. If De Zerbi believes he can unlock the 2022 version of Leao, this is a risk worth considering. But at €60-70 million, Spurs cannot afford to get it wrong. More so, given their already expensive outlay this summer.